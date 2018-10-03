Guy Benson currently serves as a FOX News Channel (FNC) contributor and co-host of FOX News Radio's (FNR) Benson and Harf (weekdays 6-8PM/ET). He joined the network as a contributor in 2013.Read More

In this role, Benson provides political commentary across FNC and FOX Business Network's (FBN) daytime and primetime programming. Additionally, alongside co-host and FNC analyst Marie Harf, FNR's Benson and Harf focuses on the latest headlines emanating from the nation's capital.

Benson is also the Political Editor of Townhall.com and co-author of End of Discussion. In 2015, he was named to Forbes '30 under 30' Law & Policy list and in 2017, was included in the Huffington Post's roster of '25 top millennial broadcasters in American news and politics.'

Benson has served as a Media Fellow at Stanford University's Hoover Institution and a Visiting Fellow at Harvard University's Institute of Politics. He is also a recipient of the College Republican National Committee's biennial Lee Atwater "Outstanding Young Conservative" award. In 2007, Benson graduated with honors from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism.