Surprise 'Star Wars' celebrity cameos through the years (and in the new one)

It stands to reason that actors would be chomping at the bit to get any role in "Star Wars," the most popular film series of all time, and with 11 films (so far), there's plenty of room for them.

"Star Wars" has played host to some of Hollywood's biggest names like Samuel L. Jackson, Liam Neeson and Laura Dern, but there's also a bunch of celebs that have been in the movies that you may have missed.

Here's a breakdown of the best celebrity cameos in the "Star Wars" franchise

Keira Knightley

If you missed her, you're not alone. The "Pirates of the Carribean" star appeared briefly in "The Phantom Menace" as one of Padme's handmaids-turned-decoy before becoming a star.

Justin Theroux

The "Mulholland Drive" star was almost unrecognizable when he appeared in "The Last Jedi." He can be seen in the casino that Finn and Rose visit -- in fact, he's the character they're looking for when chaos ensues and they're captured.

Daniel Craig

Known best for playing James Bond, Craig appeared in "The Force Awakens," but you'd never really know it. He plays a stormtrooper and never takes his helmet off. He does have a few short lines, however, when Rey uses the force to trick him into setting her free.

Rose Byrne

The "Annie" star also appeared as a fake Natalie Portman, but in "Attack of the Clones." She pilots a ship that gets bombed before wishing Padme a farewell.

Prince William and Prince Harry

Yes, you read that correctly. The royal brothers were invited to the set of "The Last Jedi" where they got to suit up as stormtroopers. They have no lines and never take off their helmets, so it's not clear where in the film they appear.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt

Gordon-Levitt is a close friend of "The Last Jedi" writer-director Rian Johnson and has appeared in each of his films. He's also in the casino, but he's disguised as an alien -- the one who calls the authorities on Finn and Rose.

Bill Hader

The "Saturday Night Live" alum is known for being able to play cooky characters and make wild voices, so he's a perfect fit for "Star Wars." He appeared (sort of) in "The Force Awakens" and provided the voice for BB-8 with comedian Ben Schwartz.

*NSYNC

This may even be crazier than William and Harry's cameo. The boy band was cast to appear in the background of "Attack of the Clones" as Jedi, but Justin Timberlake and Lance Bass were allegedly too tired to film the scenes. Eventually, the scenes with Joey Fatone, JC Chavez and Chris Kirkpatrick were cut from the film, but some eagle-eyed fans swear they can see them during the Battle of Geonosis.

George Lucas

We wouldn't have "Star Wars" if it wasn't for Lucas, so it seems fitting that he'd finally make an appearance. Actually, his whole family appeared, with his daughters playing senators and his son playing a young Jedi. Lucas also appeared as an alien politician, with a face painted blue and gold.

WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD

Lin-Manuel Miranda

After writing music for "The Force Awakens" and "The Rise of Skywalker," multihyphenate Lin-Manuel Miranda was invited to cameo. It's unclear yet where he appears, what he'll look like or even if he's a good guy, but we know he's playing a soldier.

Jodi Comer

The "Killing Eve" star is set to make a very spoiler-y appearance in "The Rise of Skywalker." The Emmy winner will appear in the franchise's final film as Rey's Mother in a flashback sequence.

Harry Styles

For now, this is just a rumor, but it's Mark Hamill that started it. Hamill posted on Twitter, saying that after having British royals and actors on the set, it seems only fitting to have an English singer. He shared a photo of Styles in a stormtrooper Halloween costume and capped the tweet off with "#Stylestrooper."