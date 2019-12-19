Expand / Collapse search
Star Wars
Published

Surprise 'Star Wars' celebrity cameos through the years (and in the new one)

By Nate Day | Fox News
Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines for Dec. 19 are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

It stands to reason that actors would be chomping at the bit to get any role in "Star Wars," the most popular film series of all time, and with 11 films (so far), there's plenty of room for them.

"Star Wars" has played host to some of Hollywood's biggest names like Samuel L. Jackson, Liam Neeson and Laura Dern, but there's also a bunch of celebs that have been in the movies that you may have missed.

Here's a breakdown of the best celebrity cameos in the "Star Wars" franchise

'STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER' WON'T FEATURE BABY YODA, ACCORDING TO J.J. ABRAMS

Keira Knightley

Keira Knightley (Reuters)

If you missed her, you're not alone. The "Pirates of the Carribean" star appeared briefly in "The Phantom Menace" as one of Padme's handmaids-turned-decoy before becoming a star.

Justin Theroux

TODAY -- Pictured: Justin Theroux on Wednesday, December 19, 2018 -- (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images) (Getty)

The "Mulholland Drive" star was almost unrecognizable when he appeared in "The Last Jedi." He can be seen in the casino that Finn and Rose visit -- in fact, he's the character they're looking for when chaos ensues and they're captured.

Daniel Craig

Daniel Craig in 2018. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File) (2018 Invision)

Known best for playing James Bond, Craig appeared in "The Force Awakens," but you'd never really know it. He plays a stormtrooper and never takes his helmet off. He does have a few short lines, however, when Rey uses the force to trick him into setting her free.

DAISY RIDLEY REVEALS WHAT SHE SWIPED FROM THE 'STAR WARS' SET AFTER FILMING

Rose Byrne

Actress Rose Byrne attends the Red Nose Charity event in New York May 21, 2015.

Actress Rose Byrne attends the Red Nose Charity event in New York May 21, 2015. (Reuters)

The "Annie" star also appeared as a fake Natalie Portman, but in "Attack of the Clones." She pilots a ship that gets bombed before wishing Padme a farewell.

Prince William and Prince Harry

Prince William and Prince Harry. (Photo by Paul Grover- WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Yes, you read that correctly. The royal brothers were invited to the set of "The Last Jedi" where they got to suit up as stormtroopers. They have no lines and never take off their helmets, so it's not clear where in the film they appear.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt

Joseph-Gordon-Levitt (Photo by Mary Clavering/Young Hollywood/Getty Images)

Gordon-Levitt is a close friend of "The Last Jedi" writer-director Rian Johnson and has appeared in each of his films. He's also in the casino, but he's disguised as an alien -- the one who calls the authorities on Finn and Rose.

'STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER' DIRECTOR J.J. ABRAMS EXPLAINS HOW CARRIE FISHER'S CHARACTER WAS HANDLED

Bill Hader

Cast member Bill Hader poses at the premiere of "Inside Out" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, California June 8, 2015. The movie opens in the U.S. on June 19.

Cast member Bill Hader poses at the premiere of "Inside Out" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, California June 8, 2015. The movie opens in the U.S. on June 19. (Reuters)

The "Saturday Night Live" alum is known for being able to play cooky characters and make wild voices, so he's a perfect fit for "Star Wars." He appeared (sort of) in "The Force Awakens" and provided the voice for BB-8 with comedian Ben Schwartz.

*NSYNC

Boyband *NSYNC (Reuters)

This may even be crazier than William and Harry's cameo. The boy band was cast to appear in the background of "Attack of the Clones" as Jedi, but Justin Timberlake and Lance Bass were allegedly too tired to film the scenes. Eventually, the scenes with Joey Fatone, JC Chavez and Chris Kirkpatrick were cut from the film, but some eagle-eyed fans swear they can see them during the Battle of Geonosis.

George Lucas

FILE - In this April 17, 2015 file photo, filmmaker George Lucas attends the Tribeca Film Festival in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

We wouldn't have "Star Wars" if it wasn't for Lucas, so it seems fitting that he'd finally make an appearance. Actually, his whole family appeared, with his daughters playing senators and his son playing a young Jedi. Lucas also appeared as an alien politician, with a face painted blue and gold.

WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD

Lin-Manuel Miranda

Lin-Manuel Miranda. (Foto por Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) (AP)

After writing music for "The Force Awakens" and "The Rise of Skywalker," multihyphenate Lin-Manuel Miranda was invited to cameo. It's unclear yet where he appears, what he'll look like or even if he's a good guy, but we know he's playing a soldier.

'STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER' REVIEWS PAN 'SOULLESS,' 'CONVOLUTED' FINAL INSTALLMENT

Jodi Comer

Jodie Comer. (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Twentieth Century Fox )

The "Killing Eve" star is set to make a very spoiler-y appearance in "The Rise of Skywalker." The Emmy winner will appear in the franchise's final film as Rey's Mother in a flashback sequence.

Harry Styles

harry-styles (Handout/Helene Marie Pambrun via Getty Images)

For now, this is just a rumor, but it's Mark Hamill that started it. Hamill posted on Twitter, saying that after having British royals and actors on the set, it seems only fitting to have an English singer. He shared a photo of Styles in a stormtrooper Halloween costume and capped the tweet off with "#Stylestrooper."