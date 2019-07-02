'Spider-Man' star Samuel L. Jackson pokes fun at Daniel Craig complaining about James Bond role

Samuel L. Jackson is never one to hold back his opinion.

The actor, who plays S.H.I.E.L.D. agent Nick Fury in eleven different Marvel cinematic universe movies, is back in the upcoming summer blockbuster, "Spider-Man: Far From Home," and according to the Hollywood veteran, he's not going anywhere.

The 70-year-old is very happy with the character and the quality of the superhero movies Jackson told In the Foxlight's Michael Tammero during the movie's press tour in London.

'AVENGERS: ENDGAME' WRITERS EXPLAIN WHAT HAPPENED TO HULK AND BLACK WIDOW ROMANCE

"I'm not James Bond. I'm not looking for another job," he joked referring to Daniel Craig infamously badmouthing the role in 2015. "I'm O.K. with being Nick Fury for however long they need me to be."

Craig, who is returning for his fifth appearance as the MI6 agent in the upcoming "Bond 25" movie, originally wasn't keen on putting on the suit again. The British actor told Time Out London while promoting "Spectre" four years, "I'd rather break this glass and slash my wrists" than play Bond again.

GWYNETH PALTROW FORGOT SHE WAS IN A ‘SPIDER-MAN’ MOVIE

"Not at all. That's fine. I'm over it at the moment. We're done. All I want to do is move on," he added. "If I did another Bond movie, it would only be for the money."

Craig explained that he was exhausted by the prep work for the intense action movie -- "The best acting is when you're not concerned about the surface. And Bond is the opposite of that. You have to be bothered about how you're looking. It's a struggle. I know that how Bond wears a suit and walks into a room is important. But as an actor I don't want to give a f---k about what I look like!"

Meanwhile, Jackson continued to poke fun at Craig. "I can't stand being associated with this character anymore... I have to get out," he quipped while fellow "Spiderman" star Jake Gyllenhaal laughed during the interview.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Come on, man. This [role] is great," he added. In this year alone, Jackson appeared in MCU's "Captain Marvel" and "Avengers: Endgame."

"Spiderman: Far From Home" is currently in theaters.