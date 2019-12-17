'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' won't feature Baby Yoda, according to J.J. Abrams

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” director, J.J. Abrams, has confirmed that Baby Yoda from “The Mandalorian” will not appear in the latest film.

The character from the hit Disney+ original series immediately captured fans’ attention by not only offering a closer look at Yoda’s species but also by being shockingly adorable. However, despite countless posts, memes and discussions, the 53-year-old director confirmed that the character will not have a cameo in his latest film and will, therefore, remain exclusively on the small screen for the time being.

“Baby Yoda is not in the movie,” he told Variety at the film’s premiere red carpet.

It seems no one could have predicted the popularity of Baby Yoda, referred to in the series as “The Child,” before filming on “The Rise of Skywalker” wrapped. However, that doesn’t mean that Abrams doesn’t have a soft spot in his heart for the character he described as “the cutest thing in the history of time.”

“How do you deny Baby Yoda? You cannot,” he declared.

Abrams returned to the “Star Wars” franchise after directing the 2015 film “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” which kicked off a new trilogy that continues the story set up in the original trilogy done by George Lucas in the 1970s and 1980s. “The Rise of Skywalker” is expected to close out the new story that follows director Rain Johnson’s “Star Wars: The Last Jedi," which hit theaters in 2017. Although he executive-produced the second installment, the latest film marks Abrams’ return to the director's chair to helm a galaxy far, far away.

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” hits theaters on Dec. 20.