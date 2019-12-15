Harry Styles discussions questions about his sexuality

After several years of speculation, Harry Styles is opening up about his sexuality.

In a recent interview with The Guardian, the "Lights Up" singer addressed critics claiming he's adopted sexual ambiguity to fuel interest, as well as his fashion choices -- such as his sheer top at the Met Gala earlier this year.

"If I see a nice shirt and get told, 'But it's for ladies.' I think: 'Okaaaay? Doesn't make me want to wear it less though,'" Styles, 25, admitted. "I think the moment you feel more comfortable with yourself, it all becomes a lot easier."

BLAKE SHELTON, GWEN STEFANI RELEASE 'NOBODY BUT YOU' DUET

The former One Direction member discussed how he'd break rules in more than just his clothing choices.

“A part of it was having, like, a big moment of self-reflection. And self-acceptance," Styles said. "I think it’s a very free, and freeing, time. I think people are asking 'Why not?' a lot more. Which excites me. It's not just clothes where lines have been blurred, it’s going across so many things. I think you can relate it to music, and how genres are blurring."

Styled also explained that he's been asked whether he's bisexual.

SHAQUILLE O'NEAL JOKES THAT STEVIE WONDER ISN'T REALLY BLIND AFTER ELEVATOR ENCOUNTER

"It's not like I’m sitting on an answer, and protecting it, and holding it back," he said. "It's not a case of: I'm not telling you [because] I don't want to tell you. It's not: 'Oh, this is mine and it's not yours.' It's: who cares? Does that make sense? It's just: who cares?"

Styles, who has been romantically linked to Taylor Swift and Kendall Jenner, also said he's not necessarily trying to be ambiguous.

“Am I sprinkling in nuggets of sexual ambiguity to try and be more interesting? No," he said. "In terms of how I wanna dress, and what the album sleeve's gonna be, I tend to make decisions in terms of collaborators I want to work with. I want things to look a certain way. Not because it makes me look gay, or it makes me look straight, or it makes me look bisexual, but because I think it looks cool. And more than that, I dunno, I just think sexuality's something that's fun. Honestly? I can't say I’ve given it any more thought than that."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As far as being asked about his sexuality, the "Dunkirk" star said he had to be receptive.

"What I would say, about the whole being-asked-about-my-sexuality thing -- this is a job where you might get asked. And to complain about it, to say you hate it, and still do the job, that's just silly," he explained. "You respect that someone’s gonna ask. And you hope that they respect they might not get an answer."