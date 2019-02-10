Expand / Collapse search
Spike Lee refuses to cast Liam Neeson following racist comments

By Tamar Lapin | New York Post
Liam Neeson said in a bizarre new interview that he once walked the streets armed with a club for a week in hopes of killing a black man after a family member told him she was raped by a black male.

Spike Lee says he is baffled by Liam Neeson‘s admission that he had violent thoughts about killing a random black person after learning a close friend was raped.

LIAM NEESON HITS MORNING SHOW CIRCUIT TO DENY HE'S RACIST

“What a crazy, bizarre world we live in,” the director said in an interview Sunday on British TV’s “The Andrew Marr Show” ahead of the BAFTAs. “I’ve not spoken to Liam. … I don’t know why he did it, but he did it, so …”

In an interview last week, Neeson said that years ago, after finding out his pal’s attacker was black, he walked up and down the street with a club hoping a “black bastard” would “have a go at me about something … so that I could kill him.”

Lee wondered whether the Northern Ireland-born actor just needed to get the incident off his chest.

“I know he’s Catholic. Is this a form of confession?” Lee said.

The “Blackkklansman” director said he once considered casting Neeson for a project, but this was a long time ago and the movie was never made.

MICHELLE RODRIGUEZ DEFENDS LIAM NEESON

Asked if he would cast him now, he shook his head, then said Neeson, 66, was now too old for that particular project.

“We haven’t got the money for that film, but one day we will,” he said. “But I don’t think I’ll be going back to him. He’s too old now. That was a long time ago. It’s bad all around.”

This article originally appeared on Page Six.