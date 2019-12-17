Daisy Ridley reveals what she swiped from the 'Star Wars' set after filming

"Star Wars" actress Daisy Ridley has confessed to taking something from the set of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" after filming finished.

WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD

Ridley, 27, visited "A Little Late with Lilly Singh," where she dished her upcoming film, her fears and the items she couldn't keep her mitts off of.

The actress first addressed her stage fright, revealing that she was "really nervous" sitting onstage with Singh.

'STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER' WON'T FEATURE BABY YODA, ACCORDING TO J.J. ABRAMS

"It's still a strange thing to come out in front of people and do the whole thing," Ridley admitted.

Ridley then discussed another fear of hers that she'd recently conquered: skydiving.

"It was terrifying," she remembered. "The man I was strapped to looked like Rocky Balboa, so that was great, but then I went higher than everyone else ... and then you get to the edge and you're like, 'Nope,' and they're like, 'Yep.'"

In regard to what she took from the "Star Wars" set, Ridley seemed a little less afraid to reveal that it was a piece of her costume.

'STAR WARS' ACTRESS DAISY RIDLEY: 'EVERY SANE PERSON' HAS AN ISSUE WITH TRUMP

"As we all know, John Boyega almost actually lost a script from set and then all the boys took their costumes, various bits and apparently people have stolen stuff," she said. "I've been so well behaved the whole time, so this time I was like, 'I'm going to take something.' I took the ring that i wear for Dark Rey and I may have been given a sword made of light which is very exciting. I'm going to ask for my costume but I haven't asked for that yet."

Ridley joked that she could have use for her costume in the future.

"If I never work again, it could help me pay for myself," she said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker," starring Ridley, Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Adam Driver and more, hits theaters on Friday.