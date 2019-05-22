Natalie Portman denies Moby’s ‘disturbing’ dating claims: It 'felt inappropriate'

Natalie Portman is setting the record straight on Moby’s “disturbing” claim that the pair dated nearly two decades ago, accusing the Grammy-nominated musician of being a “creepy” older man.

The 37-year-old actress was responding to allegations detailed in Moby’s recent memoir, "Then It Fell Apart." The singer, whose real name is Richard Melville Hall, wrote that he met Portman in his dressing room when she was 20 and he was 33.

MOBY SAYS HE RUBBED HIS PENIS ON TRUMP, DETAILS FLINGS WITH NATALIE PORTMAN, CHRISTINA RICCI IN NEW BOOK

“He said I was 20; I definitely wasn’t,” Portman told Harpers Bazaar UK. “I was a teenager. I had just turned 18. He was on tour and I was working shooting a film, so we only hung out a handful of times before I realized that this was an older man who was interested in me in a way that felt inappropriate.”

The “Porcelain” singer said he "tried to be Natalie's boyfriend" but was "relieved" when she called to tell him she had met someone else because he'd "never have to tell her how damaged I was."

"I was a bald binge drinker and Natalie Portman was a beautiful movie star. But here she was in my dressing room, flirting with me," he writes in the book, according to an excerpt in Entertainment Weekly.

NATALIE PORTMAN SAYS SHE WAS SEXUALIZED AS A YOUNG STAR AND FELT 'UNSAFE'

But Portman said the singer’s account was filled with "factual errors and inventions.” She added it was “very disturbing” how he used this story "to sell his book."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I was surprised to hear that he characterized the very short time that I knew him as dating because my recollection is a much older man being creepy with me when I just had graduated high school,” the “Thor” star told Harpers.

The 53-year-old made other claims in his book, writing of an alleged fling with actress Christina Ricci and how he rubbed his genitals on then-real estate mogul Donald Trump during an encounter at a party.

Fox News' Sasha Savitsky contributed to this report.