Kate Middleton is 'very strict on screen time’ with her children during quarantine, royal expert says

Kate Middleton is determined to keep her children busy during the lockdown.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl told OK! Magazine on Wednesday that the Duchess of Cambridge is keen to encourage creativity in her children while in quarantine and doesn’t permit "their own mobiles or tablets."

“The emphasis during this time will be on arts and crafts, painting and doing things that aren’t screen-oriented,” Nicholl explained to the outlet. “Kate is usually very strict on screen time and keeps it to a minimum.”

Middleton, 38, shares three children with her husband Prince William, who is second in line to the British throne: 6-year-old Prince George, 4-year-old Princess Charlotte and 1-year-old Prince Louis.

Nicholl shared that Middleton is instead encouraging her children to go outside and explore nature within their family home.

“They’ve got climbing frames, swings and a pond, and each of the children are in charge of their own little patch of the kitchen garden,” she said.

The family has been living in Norfolk for several weeks amid the coronavirus outbreak and is preparing for Louis’ birthday on April 23. While they are practicing social distancing, George and Charlotte were very likely to make their own gifts and cards during one of the arts and crafts sessions at home.

Meanwhile, Middleton and William, 37, are doing all they can to help others during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge updated their charitable foundation's website and announced that it “will do all it can to support those on the front line of responding to COVID-19 in the U.K.”

In the coming weeks, the Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will work "to connect our partners with those who are able to provide practical support to frontline responders and their families, do all we can to promote and support the charities that can play a part in helping responders and their families with their mental health needs, and playing our part in the national effort to thank and celebrate all those working on the front line of this crisis."

The website's homepage was also updated to reflect the new focus of the charity. It features the couple on its visit to the London Ambulance Service on March 20.

The pair have been showing their support for the front line workers in the health care industry. They have been making phone calls to different hospitals in the U.K. to thank the health care professionals for their bravery and hard work during the outbreak.

“We’d just like to say from the two of us how proud we are of all of you and how amazingly you are all doing under extreme circumstances,” William told doctors and nurses at the Burton hospital, according to a statement from Kensington Palace.

“I know all of you see this as your job and that you get on with it, but this is a different level and you are doing an incredible job. The whole country is proud of you so thank you for everything you’re doing and all the hours you are putting in.”

In a snippet of conversations had between the pair and hospital staff from another hospital, University Hospital Monklands in North Lanarkshire, Middleton empathized with the predicament they have since found themselves in.

“You’re stretched in all sorts of ways looking after the patients in your care under such extreme circumstances,” she said. “But you also need to be able to make sure you support yourselves and each other. It must be so hard but I’m glad to hear that you’re currently getting all the support you need.”

William and Middleton also made video calls to teachers who are keeping schools open for children of essential workers.

“We just want to say a huge thank you to you guys and well done in keeping it all going,” William told the educators. “Please pass on many messages of support for all the staff and all the volunteers — they’re doing a great job.”

