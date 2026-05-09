Kate Hudson turns heads in bold yellow dress with revealing cutouts while on the red carpet

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Kate Hudson stunned in a daring gown while on a recent red carpet.

While walking the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of Martin Short's Netflix documentary, "Marty, Life is Short," the 47-year-old actress risked a wardrobe malfunction in a bold yellow dress.

The actress wore a floor-length suede sleeveless column gown by Italian designer Tod, which featured deep cutouts on either side, which give a glimpse of her toned abs and back muscles, as well as a little bit of side-boob when looked at from the side.

She posted pictures from the event on her Instagram, captioning the post, "What a documentary! Celebrating the one and only Marty Short 🧡."

ARIANA GRANDE, KATE HUDSON SHINE ON RED CARPET: PHOTOS

Fans quickly took to the comments section to let Hudson know they approved of her look, with one writing, "Kate Hudson you are always the best dressed ❤️."

"Beautiful stunning gorgeous talented the list goes on and on ❤️," another fan wrote. A third added, "Giving Andy Anderson vibes ✨💛 Yellow is your color 😍," referencing her iconic character from the movie, "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days."

Hudson is currently starring in season two of the hit Netflix show, "Running Point," in which she plays Isla Gordon, the president of the fictional basketball team, the Los Angeles Waves.

When speaking with Fox News Digital in April, Hudson explained she is able to relate to her character, noting that "when I put my mind to something, I roll my sleeves up, I want to get it done, and I want to do it right."

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"I think Isla really wants to get it right, but her drive and her ambition come from a more, I think, a place where she loves what she does, which I can relate to, but there's also a dysfunctional side of it, which is what makes the comedy so fun," Hudson began.

"But I wouldn't say that I have calculated ambition. I love the arts and I wanna tell good stories and I want to do things that move me and that feel like I can do and that could be a great thing to be able to do if I get that opportunity," she continued. "But I don't have this like, driving ambition to win, and Isla does."

Hudson is famously one of Hollywood's most successful nepo-babies, as she was raised by her mother, Academy Award-winning actress, Goldie Hawn, and Hawn's longtime partner, actor Kurt Russell.

She herself has three children: Ryder, who she shares with Chris Robinson; Bingham, who she shares with Matt Bellamy; and Rani Rose, who she shares with Danny Fujikawa.

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When speaking with Fox News Digital, she shared that if her children told her their drive came from their desire to achieve "fame and success, then it's something that would feel like a failure of mine."

"So, for me, the most important thing for me with my kids is that they feel self-possessed, that they understand what really drives purpose, and what does a purposeful life look like for them, and where do they hold their values, right? What are those values and why?"

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