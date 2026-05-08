Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Shania Twain

Shania Twain turns heads in lingerie-style dress as she hints at new music

Twain shared lyrics in a follow-up post, singing 'You can't drive my truck' while dancing in a cowboy hat

By Lori A Bashian Fox News
close
Shania Twain's ready for 'evolution of country music' Video

Shania Twain's ready for 'evolution of country music'

Shania Twain told Fox News Digital at the 2024 People's Choice Country Awards that she's embracing the "evolution of country music."

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Shania Twain has fans buzzing after teasing a new single on social media.

The 60-year-old country music superstar first sparked speculation that there would be new music coming soon with a post shared to Instagram on Wednesday featuring her in cowboy boots and a white long-sleeve shirt and skirt with fringe.

The clip features her walking in a field approaching a stack of wood while holding an axe. The screen cuts to black as she raises the axe to chop a piece of wood, with the words, "Don’t touch that dial. I’ll be right back," flashing on the screen.

Fans quickly took to the comments section to express their excitement over the possibility of new music from Twain, with one writing, "I can't wait to hear the new music ❤️❤️ Jumping for joy 😍."

Shania Twain wore a long-sleeve shirt and a white skirt with fringe in an instagram post teasing new music.

Twain teased new music in an Instagram post on Wednesday. (Shania Twain Instagram)

'YELLOWSTONE' STAR LAINEY WILSON EMBRACES COWBOY CULTURE TAKEOVER, SAYS PEOPLE ARE 'OVER THE BULLS---'

Another added, "new music from the Queen?!?!?!?🤠," while a third chimed in with, "I just know this album is going to be my favourite."

It didn't take long for the "Man, I Feel Like a Woman" singer to seemingly confirm a new single was on its way with another Instagram post.

Shania Twain chopping wood in an Instagram post teasing new music.

Fans showed their excitement for the new music in the comments section of the singer's Instagram post. (Shania Twain Instagram)

In a post shared on Thursday, Twain can be seen wearing the same brown cowboy boots and a nude lace dress reminiscent of lingerie, as she dances in a field in a cowboy hat and jacket singing the lyrics to what fans think is her new song.

"You can drive my Hummer, in the summer / You can drive the ladies in my Mercedes / but you can’t drive my truck," she sang, adding, "You can drive me CRAZY (BUT… You can’t drive my truck!)" in the caption.

Shania Twain dancing in a field in a nude dress with lace in a recent Instagram post.

Twain posted a second video of her dancing in a field in a nude dress with lace designs, which she paired with cowboy boots and a cowboy hat. (Shania Twain Instagram)

"You've been missed! Welcome back! ❤️🔥✨," one fan wrote in the comments section, while another added, "She’s back to the OG Shania 😍!!!! Love it!!! Catchy and looking amazing!!"

The last time Twain released new music was in 2023 when she dropped her sixth studio album, "Queen of Me," in February 2023.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Shania Twain in a lace dress which she paired with a hat and boots.

Twain shared a snippet of a new song which featured lyrics such as, "You can drive the ladies in my Mercedes / but you can’t drive my truck." (Shania Twain Instagram)

When speaking with The Guardian at the time, she explained that the album was different for her, as she "felt more comfortable" in her skin when working on it.

"I don’t make a lot of albums. I’m definitely not one of those artists or thinkers who do a lot of it, hoping some of it will appeal," she said. "With this album, especially, I’ve felt more comfortable in my own skin, experimenting a little bit more. I’m just in a less apologetic place in my life. And I think that allows me to worry less, you know?"

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Shania Twain on-stage at the Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto in Toronto, Canada in July 2025.

Twain first broke into the industry with the release of her debut album in 1993, later releasing "Come on Over" in 1997, which featured many of her iconic hits. (Mathew Tsang/Getty Images)

Twain first broke through into the music industry in 1993 with the release of her debut album, "Shania Twain," and later gained worldwide fame with her second album, "The Woman in Me," in 1995.

Her third album, "Come on Over," made her a household name, going on to sell over 40 million copies and becoming the best-selling studio album by a female artist ever. It featured some of her biggest hits, including "Man! I Feel Like a Woman!," "You’re Still the One," "That Don’t Impress Me Much" and "From This Moment On."

Throughout her decades-long career, she has won five Grammy Awards, four Academy of Country Music Awards and was awarded entertainer of the year at the CMA Awards in 1999.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Lori Bashian is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. 

Trending

Close modal

Continue