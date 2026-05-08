Shania Twain turns heads in lingerie-style dress as she hints at new music

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Shania Twain has fans buzzing after teasing a new single on social media.

The 60-year-old country music superstar first sparked speculation that there would be new music coming soon with a post shared to Instagram on Wednesday featuring her in cowboy boots and a white long-sleeve shirt and skirt with fringe.

The clip features her walking in a field approaching a stack of wood while holding an axe. The screen cuts to black as she raises the axe to chop a piece of wood, with the words, "Don’t touch that dial. I’ll be right back," flashing on the screen.

Fans quickly took to the comments section to express their excitement over the possibility of new music from Twain, with one writing, "I can't wait to hear the new music ❤️❤️ Jumping for joy 😍."

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Another added, "new music from the Queen?!?!?!?🤠," while a third chimed in with, "I just know this album is going to be my favourite."

It didn't take long for the "Man, I Feel Like a Woman" singer to seemingly confirm a new single was on its way with another Instagram post.

In a post shared on Thursday, Twain can be seen wearing the same brown cowboy boots and a nude lace dress reminiscent of lingerie, as she dances in a field in a cowboy hat and jacket singing the lyrics to what fans think is her new song.

"You can drive my Hummer, in the summer / You can drive the ladies in my Mercedes / but you can’t drive my truck," she sang, adding, "You can drive me CRAZY (BUT… You can’t drive my truck!)" in the caption.

"You've been missed! Welcome back! ❤️🔥✨," one fan wrote in the comments section, while another added, "She’s back to the OG Shania 😍!!!! Love it!!! Catchy and looking amazing!!"

The last time Twain released new music was in 2023 when she dropped her sixth studio album, "Queen of Me," in February 2023.

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When speaking with The Guardian at the time, she explained that the album was different for her, as she "felt more comfortable" in her skin when working on it.

"I don’t make a lot of albums. I’m definitely not one of those artists or thinkers who do a lot of it, hoping some of it will appeal," she said. "With this album, especially, I’ve felt more comfortable in my own skin, experimenting a little bit more. I’m just in a less apologetic place in my life. And I think that allows me to worry less, you know?"

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Twain first broke through into the music industry in 1993 with the release of her debut album, "Shania Twain," and later gained worldwide fame with her second album, "The Woman in Me," in 1995.

Her third album, "Come on Over," made her a household name, going on to sell over 40 million copies and becoming the best-selling studio album by a female artist ever. It featured some of her biggest hits, including "Man! I Feel Like a Woman!," "You’re Still the One," "That Don’t Impress Me Much" and "From This Moment On."

Throughout her decades-long career, she has won five Grammy Awards, four Academy of Country Music Awards and was awarded entertainer of the year at the CMA Awards in 1999.

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