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UFC boss Dana White exposes the 'rudest' celebrity he’s ever met after incident involving his niece

The star's security team was rude to the young fan at a Tony Hawk kids' charity event, White says

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
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Dana White is pulling no punches when it comes to naming the rudest celebrity he has ever met.

The UFC boss blasted Sean "Diddy" Combs in a fiery retelling of an encounter that White said left a young family member intimidated and upset.

The disgraced rap mogul is currently serving prison time after his federal prostitution-related conviction.

"Who’s the rudest celebrity you’ve ever met?" host Katie Miller asked on her podcast.

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UFC CEO and President Dana White speaking at UFC 326 event in Las Vegas

UFC boss Dana White named Diddy as the rudest celebrity he has ever met after the disgraced music mogul appeared at a Tony Hawk charity event and upset his young niece. (Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

"Ooh, that’s a good question. What a great question. Let me really think about this so I can really f---ing stick it to whoever it was … Oh, Diddy. 100%. The biggest d-----bag ever," White replied.

White detailed an uncomfortable run-in involving his young niece at one of Tony Hawk’s celebrity charity events years ago.

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UFC President Dana White speaking at a press event at Toyota Center

White called Diddy "the biggest d-----bag ever" because of a tense encounter they had years ago. (Troy Taormina/Imagn Images)

"Tony Hawk used to have these charity events and when my kids were little, you’d go to these charity events and lots of celebrities would be there. So, everybody would do things for each other’s kids," White explained.

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"So, I had my niece at one of them and Diddy shows up … and my niece was all excited like, ‘Oh my God, P. Diddy’s here,’ and whatever. I said, ‘Awesome. Yeah, go take a picture with him.’"

Sean Diddy Combs arriving at Jimmy Kimmel Live show in Los Angeles wearing yellow button-up over white shirt

White named Diddy as the rudest celebrity he's ever met after an incident with his young niece. (Joce Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

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"She comes back, and I’m like, ‘Did you get a picture?’ She’s like, ‘No, they were scary.’ You know, the guy’s there with f---ing 10 security guards, right? You need security at a f---ing kids’ event? And then they were rude to her and scared her."

He continued, "That’s who’s listening to your f---ing s---ty music, OK? That’s who’s listening to this. Are you f---ing kidding me? And that’s how you’re going to treat some girl that’s a fan and wanted a picture with you?"

White added that he knew Conor McGregor had also been a fan of Diddy, but after meeting him at a UFC event, he "wanted to punch him in the face."

White’s scathing comments come after Diddy’s explosive federal criminal case.

Diddy wears a leather jacket in a library before a concert.

Diddy was arrested and charged with multiple counts in September 2024. (Shareif Ziyadat)

After his September 2024 arrest on federal sex trafficking charges, Diddy became the center of a sprawling criminal case fueled by lawsuits, misconduct allegations and hotel surveillance video appearing to show him assaulting former girlfriend Cassie Ventura.

A jury later convicted the rapper on two prostitution-related transportation charges while acquitting him of racketeering and sex trafficking. He was sentenced to 50 months in prison and fined $500,000. 

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He is currently scheduled for release in May 2028 from the Metropolitan Detention Center, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

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