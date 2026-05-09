UFC boss Dana White exposes the 'rudest' celebrity he’s ever met after incident involving his niece

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Dana White is pulling no punches when it comes to naming the rudest celebrity he has ever met.

The UFC boss blasted Sean "Diddy" Combs in a fiery retelling of an encounter that White said left a young family member intimidated and upset.

The disgraced rap mogul is currently serving prison time after his federal prostitution-related conviction.

"Who’s the rudest celebrity you’ve ever met?" host Katie Miller asked on her podcast.

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"Ooh, that’s a good question. What a great question. Let me really think about this so I can really f---ing stick it to whoever it was … Oh, Diddy. 100%. The biggest d-----bag ever," White replied.

White detailed an uncomfortable run-in involving his young niece at one of Tony Hawk’s celebrity charity events years ago.

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"Tony Hawk used to have these charity events and when my kids were little, you’d go to these charity events and lots of celebrities would be there. So, everybody would do things for each other’s kids," White explained.

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"So, I had my niece at one of them and Diddy shows up … and my niece was all excited like, ‘Oh my God, P. Diddy’s here,’ and whatever. I said, ‘Awesome. Yeah, go take a picture with him.’"

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"She comes back, and I’m like, ‘Did you get a picture?’ She’s like, ‘No, they were scary.’ You know, the guy’s there with f---ing 10 security guards, right? You need security at a f---ing kids’ event? And then they were rude to her and scared her."

He continued, "That’s who’s listening to your f---ing s---ty music, OK? That’s who’s listening to this. Are you f---ing kidding me? And that’s how you’re going to treat some girl that’s a fan and wanted a picture with you?"

White added that he knew Conor McGregor had also been a fan of Diddy, but after meeting him at a UFC event, he "wanted to punch him in the face."

White’s scathing comments come after Diddy’s explosive federal criminal case.

After his September 2024 arrest on federal sex trafficking charges, Diddy became the center of a sprawling criminal case fueled by lawsuits, misconduct allegations and hotel surveillance video appearing to show him assaulting former girlfriend Cassie Ventura.

A jury later convicted the rapper on two prostitution-related transportation charges while acquitting him of racketeering and sex trafficking. He was sentenced to 50 months in prison and fined $500,000.

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He is currently scheduled for release in May 2028 from the Metropolitan Detention Center, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.