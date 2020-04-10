Prince William, Kate Middleton snag Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's social media staffer after Sussex Royal ends

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry officially stepped back as senior members of the royal family last month but it appears at least one of their staffers is still very in touch with the royal family.

Prince William and Kate Middleton managed to snag Meghan and Harry's former digital communications lead on the heels of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's departure.

A LinkedIn profile for David Watkins shows that he began working for Meghan and Harry last July, right up until the time they announced their official Instagram account, Sussex Royal, would shutter on March 31.

The communications staffer's profile shows that he immediately transitioned to a full-time communication and social media role for William and Kate, beginning this month.

And it appears Watkins has had his hands full, as William and Kate's Instagram account has been bubbling with updates despite the recent shortage of royal events due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this week, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge conducted a video chat with students in the United Kingdom, which was uploaded to the official Kensington Royal Instagram account.

Another social media clip shares audio from a telephone conversation the couple held with hospital workers who are working around the clock to battle the coronavirus.

And on Thursday, the pair's Instagram Story drew attention to a crisis support line called Shout UK, which allows 24/7 support for medical workers feeling anxious and worried amid the global health crisis.

Last month, the coronavirus pandemic hit close to home for the British royal family when Prince Charles tested positive for COVID-19.

The Prince of Wales has since recovered and was able to celebrate his 15-year wedding anniversary with his wife, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, this week.