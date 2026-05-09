'How I Met Your Mother' actor Nick Pasqual convicted of attempted murder for stabbing ex-girlfriend

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"How I Met Your Mother" actor, Nick Pasqual, was convicted of attempted murder.

According to court records, the 36-year-old actor was found guilty of attempted murder Friday for the May 23, 2024, stabbing of his ex-girlfriend, Allie Shehorn. In addition to first-degree murder, Pasqual was also found guilty by the San Fernando, Calif., jury of first-degree residential burglary with person present and injuring a spouse, cohabitant, fiancé, boyfriend, girlfriend or child's parent.

Pasqual now awaits sentencing, with his hearing scheduled to take place on Tuesday, June 2.

CALIFORNIA MAN ALLEGEDLY STABBED MULTIPLE PEOPLE; WAS ARRESTED, RELEASED WEEK PRIOR

According to PEOPLE magazine, Pasqual was first arrested for domestic violence on May 18, 2024, and was later released on $50,000 bond. Shehorn's friend, Jed Dornoff, told the magazine at the time that "as soon as he paid his bail, he came after her."

Per ABC7, Shehorn, a Hollywood makeup artist, took the stand with scars on her neck and arms, to recount the night Pasqual got violent with her.

"I locked the door and he just started punching holes in that door and broke that open," she said, according to ABC7. "I just ran into the bathroom because I thought there's another lock on that door."

The Los Angeles Times reported at the time that Shehorn had filed a restraining order against Pasqual days before he broke into her Sunland, Calif.,,home and stabbed her an estimated 20 times.

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Following the attack, Pasqual allegedly fled California, and was detained at the United States/Mexico border in Sierra Blanca, Texas, according to PEOPLE.

Shehorn was found by her friend, Christine White, who told The Los Angeles Times, "I just told her to keep her hand on her throat to stop the bleeding."

Shehorn suffered injuries to her throat, back, chest and wrists and underwent 14 hours of surgery. She later spent multiple days in the intensive care unit.

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