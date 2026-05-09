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'How I Met Your Mother' actor Nick Pasqual convicted of attempted murder for stabbing ex-girlfriend

Allie Shehorn, a Hollywood makeup artist, underwent 14 hours of surgery after the May 2024 attack

By Lori A Bashian Fox News
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"How I Met Your Mother" actor, Nick Pasqual, was convicted of attempted murder.

According to court records, the 36-year-old actor was found guilty of attempted murder Friday for the May 23, 2024, stabbing of his ex-girlfriend, Allie Shehorn. In addition to first-degree murder, Pasqual was also found guilty by the San Fernando, Calif., jury of first-degree residential burglary with person present and injuring a spouse, cohabitant, fiancé, boyfriend, girlfriend or child's parent.

Pasqual now awaits sentencing, with his hearing scheduled to take place on Tuesday, June 2.

Nick Pasqual at the Los Angeles premiere of "The Road" in 2009.

Pasqual was found guilty of attempted murder. (Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images)

CALIFORNIA MAN ALLEGEDLY STABBED MULTIPLE PEOPLE; WAS ARRESTED, RELEASED WEEK PRIOR

According to PEOPLE magazine, Pasqual was first arrested for domestic violence on May 18, 2024, and was later released on $50,000 bond. Shehorn's friend, Jed Dornoff, told the magazine at the time that "as soon as he paid his bail, he came after her."

Per ABC7, Shehorn, a Hollywood makeup artist, took the stand with scars on her neck and arms, to recount the night Pasqual got violent with her.

"I locked the door and he just started punching holes in that door and broke that open," she said, according to ABC7. "I just ran into the bathroom because I thought there's another lock on that door."

The Los Angeles Times reported at the time that Shehorn had filed a restraining order against Pasqual days before he broke into her Sunland, Calif.,,home and stabbed her an estimated 20 times.

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Nick Pasqual at Los Angeles Fashion Week in March 2011.

Pasqual broke into his ex-girlfriend's home and stabbed her a reported 20 times. (Maury Phillips/WireImage)

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Following the attack, Pasqual allegedly fled California, and was detained at the United States/Mexico border in Sierra Blanca, Texas, according to PEOPLE.

Shehorn was found by her friend, Christine White, who told The Los Angeles Times, "I just told her to keep her hand on her throat to stop the bleeding."

Shehorn suffered injuries to her throat, back, chest and wrists and underwent 14 hours of surgery. She later spent multiple days in the intensive care unit.

Nick Pasqual at the Los Angeles premiere of "The Road" at the 2009 AFI Fest.

Shehorn suffered multiple stab wounds to her body and was in emergency surgery for 14 hours. (Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)

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Lori Bashian is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. 

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