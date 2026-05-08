Kylie Jenner's BFF shows off new silhouette as top surgeons declare the era of exaggerated curves is over

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Stassie Karanikolaou’s decision to reverse her Brazilian butt lift is fueling new questions about whether the era of exaggerated curves is coming to an end.

Karanikolaou was spotted enjoying the Miami sun wearing a fiery red bikini before the Formula One Grand Prix. The 28-year-old influencer, showing off a noticeably different silhouette, sparked fresh questions, as experts point to a growing shift toward more natural results. Karanikolaou, who remains a part of Kylie Jenner's inner circle, confirmed her "a-- reduction" in October and shared her recovery experience on TikTok.

"From what I’ve seen, this a-- looks nice, lifted and smaller," Karanikolaou told her 4.3 million followers. "I’m so excited to be healed and to feel more comfortable in my skin."

She first opened up about reversing her Brazilian butt lift in May 2025 as she prepared for surgery. Reflecting on what led her to get the procedure in the first place, Karanikolaou pointed to outside pressure and fleeting beauty standards.

JAMIE LEE CURTIS SAYS PLASTIC SURGERY HAS 'WIPED OUT' NATURAL APPEARANCE IN A GENERATION

The look Karanikolaou once embraced was popularized by high-profile celebrities like Jennifer Lopez and Kim Kardashian, whose curvier silhouettes dominated beauty ideals for years.

"I felt just the pressure of the world that we live in and the trend of the times," she said on her "Better Half" podcast, later warning, "Do not surgically alter your body for a trend at a time because just know that the trend is only going to be relevant for a little bit."

Her experience comes as plastic surgeons tell Fox News Digital that the era of dramatic BBLs may be fading.

"I am seeing more patients requesting natural, timeless results," Dr. Stephanie Farber explained. She noted that patients are increasingly moving away from "exaggerated, dramatic" results in favor of a more natural look.

'MORMON WIVES' STAR SAYS PLASTIC SURGERY NIGHTMARE RUINED HER LIFE AND REALITY TV CAREER

Dr. Omar Tillo echoed the shift, saying, "We are definitely seeing preferences change."

"A few years ago, there was a big focus on very dramatic results, whereas now more patients are asking for a shape that looks softer and more natural," the Creo Clinic surgeon explained.

Surgeons said patients are increasingly prioritizing results that do not interfere with their day-to-day routines. Dr. Farber pointed to a growing cultural trend that has pushed a focus on wellness, fitness and longevity. Patients today are more informed about aesthetics and tend to favor subtle, balanced results that will age well over time, according to the board-certified plastic surgeon.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"With more patients consciously choosing to live a healthy, balanced life, it is important to them that their surgical results do not interfere with their fitness routine, clothing choices, and other aspects of their lives," Dr. Farber added. "Again, this applies to the rise in requests for breast reductions, small breast augmentations, high-definition liposuction and micro BBL. Overall, more patients are gravitating toward understated, natural results that age well and that fit into an active lifestyle."

Dr. Tillo explained, "Aesthetic trends move quickly, especially when celebrities and social media are involved."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"We’re now seeing more people wanting results that fit their body naturally rather than going for extreme volume," he added. "Patients are also much more informed than they used to be when it comes to recovery, long-term maintenance, and surgical risk."

But doctors cautioned that undoing those results is not always straightforward. Depending on the original technique and a patient’s anatomy, Dr. Farber said reversal could involve a combination of liposuction and skin tightening.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"Revision surgery can sometimes be more complicated because you’re dealing with previous surgery, scar tissue, and changes to the body that have already taken place," Dr. Tillo added. "Every case is different, which is why it’s important that patients are properly assessed by an experienced surgeon before moving forward."

That added complexity can also come at a higher price. Experts said revision procedures are often more time-intensive and may require multiple treatments, making them more expensive than the original surgery. This is a reality that underscores Karanikolaou’s warning about chasing short-lived trends.