Prince William eager to pilot air ambulances during coronavirus pandemic 'under secrecy,' source says

Prince William reportedly wants to suit up and return to his former job as an air ambulance pilot to assist in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

While the British royal family has been socially isolating in their various estates in the U.K., a source recently told The Sun that the Duke of Cambridge has privately said he’s “seriously considering returning as an air ambulance pilot.”

“Prince William is indeed keen to re-enlist to the air ambulance service,” U.K.-based media correspondent Neil Sean told Fox News.

“But it’s also a tricky time,” he continued. “He really has to focus on the royal duty now that the queen is in isolation.”

A source close to the palace told Sean that the idea hasn’t left the 37-year-old’s mind.

“He is in talks about a short part-time role in emergency and so forth,” Sean explained. “But right now it’s unthinkable that he could revert back to that full-time. It’s interesting that William is now rating higher than ever before with this leadership style as king-in-waiting and wanting to help so many subjects in these trying times... William will do this work totally under secrecy and no PR will be involved at his and the palace’s request.”

The palace insider also told The Sun that after William’s father Prince Charles was diagnosed with COVID-19, the father of three became even more determined to serve his country.

“William is very keen to do anything he can to help,” the source said. “He’s in the right place now if he wants to do it.”

The royal completed his helicopter pilot training in 2010 before going on to become an RAF search-and-rescue pilot, U.K.’s Express reported. William transitioned out of that role in 2013 to work full-time as a pilot with the East Anglian Air Ambulance. This month, the prince became a patron of the London Air Ambulance Service after supporting their anniversary campaign.

William, along with his wife Kate Middleton, took to Twitter on Sunday, urging followers to take care of their mental health during the coronavirus pandemic.

"The last few weeks have been anxious and unsettling for everyone," the couple said in a statement. "We have to take time to support each other and find ways to look after our mental health."

They added: "By taking simple steps each day we can all be better prepared for the times ahead."

The statement was accompanied by a link to the U.K. government's tips for slowing the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The site explained that people should only go outside for grocery runs, health reasons and work should they not have the option to work remotely, and to stay 6 feet away from people at all times and to continue hand-washing.

On March 18, William briefed his followers on Instagram about the National Emergency Trust, which will be put to use to help those in need during the pandemic.

For the first part of the video, William spoke directly to the camera.

"Whenever and wherever adversity strikes, the people of the UK have a unique ability to pull together," William said in the video. "The way that local communities support those affected shows the very best of our values and human nature."

The video then cut to several clips of William and Middleton taking meetings and attending events regarding the National Emergency Trust.

He continued: "The public’s desire to help in the wake of tragedy needs to be managed and channeled in the best possible way -- which is why the establishment of the National Emergencies Trust was so important."

The Duke of Cambridge then explained that he had "dreaded" the day that the trust would have to be used, but he's now "grateful" that it exists in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The trust will be used to help individuals in need across the U.K. "as quickly and efficiently as possible," William said.

The video's caption relayed a similar message, adding: "The NET has launched an appeal to raise funds to help local charities support individuals suffering hardship as a result of the #coronavirus outbreak."

Fox News’ Nate Day contributed to this report.