Elizabeth Hurley, 60, sizzles in new bikini photos while revealing her top trick for the perfect shot

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Elizabeth Hurley shares her "number one tip" for getting the perfect bikini picture.

The 60-year-old actress posted a series of photos on Instagram featuring her posing next to a swimming pool in a white bikini with thin black stripes, which she accessorized with a pair of sunglasses.

"Being photographed in a bikini can be scary so here’s my number one tip: LIE DOWN!! Even in hideous overhead light, or with nasty hi-def camera phones (these were taken on a phone in direct sunlight) if you s-t-r-e-t-c-h out enough and wear sunglasses you’ll look fine 🩷Thank me later 😉," she wrote in the caption.

In the photos, Hurley showed off her toned abs and slim figure as she lied down on her back, keeping her upper body propped up on her elbows, even tilting her head back in one of the photos so that her hair went into the water.

ELIZABETH HURLEY SHARES HER BEST BIKINI PHOTO TIPS WITH INSTAGRAM FOLLOWERS IN NEW POST

"Thanks for the tip, Elizabeth, but you look great in every picture and in every pose. I love your beachwear, it's simply the best," one fan wrote in the comments section.

"And she is in her sixties?? God bless THE Queen!" another fan wrote, while a third added, "Can't believe Elizabeth ever has taken a bad photo wearing a bikini."

This isn't the first time Hurley has given her fans tips on what it takes to get the best bikini photo, telling her followers in July 2025 that it's all about the lighting.

ELIZABETH HURLEY STUNS IN CHEETAH-PRINT BIKINI DURING LUXE MALDIVES ESCAPE

"BAN overhead sunlight," she wrote in the caption. "When shooting bikinis, sunrise or sunset are your best friends 😉 We shot this at 7am… By 8am, I was lounging around in one of my equally flattering @elizabethhurleybeach kaftans, feeling glamorous AND shielded from the lethal sun."

Hurley was most recently seen posing alongside her son, Damian, and her boyfriend, Billy Ray Cyrus, at the Olivier Awards in April, where she was a presenter on stage.

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She stunned in a long-sleeve white gown with a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit, which also featured fabric gathered and draped around the waist, creating soft ruching, while Cyrus posed in a black T-shirt with a black blazer over it and dark pants.

"So proud of my beautiful girlfriend @elizabethhurley1 presenting last night @OlivierAwards ❤️ the evening reminded me why I love our industry — and gave me the perfect excuse to wear the best birthday presents ever from Elizabeth & Damian," Cyrus gushed on Instagram alongside photos from the evening.

The couple broke the internet when they made their relationship public on Easter Sunday in April 2025 by posting a photo of themselves with his arm around her as they leaned against a fence in the middle of a field.

"I think people found Billy and I being together a little surprising. It’s not surprising to me because we’re actually quite similar and get on extremely well," she told Page Six in May 2025.

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"We both like to laugh a lot, and we both love the country," she added. "And we both love country music, both love movies. We’ve got a lot in common — and cowboy boots, definitely."

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