Prince William, Kate Middleton are ‘caring’ and ‘thoughtful’ as a couple, royal photographer says

One royal photographer is getting candid on the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Matt Porteous, who has photographed the royal couple for years, recently spoke to Hello! magazine about spending time with Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton, as well as their three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Porteous has captured several important family events for the Cambridges, including Mother’s Day. In the image, the couple is spotted giving their eldest two children a piggyback ride as they run through their garden.

“It’s a very fun shot, very beautiful shot,” Porteous reflected. “It’s showing family togetherness, happiness, it’s all coming out in that one image.”

“It’s almost like a blurred image of running but it’s that togetherness, I think, that is why they chose that shot,” he added.

According to the outlet, Porteous has photographed the British royal family at Louis’ christening, as well as George in 2016 to commemorate his third birthday.

He noted that the Cambridges are “a very beautiful family” and that the couple is both “caring” and “thoughtful,” despite their royal status.

“I feel the pressure when I am on those shoots,” he explained. “The first time definitely, the second time… now it’s less pressure. But there is pressure in every job.”

William and Middleton are currently practicing social distancing while maintaining their day-to-day efforts to support those fighting in the thick of the coronavirus pandemic.

The royal couple made a phone call on Wednesday to Queen’s Hospital Burton, the workplace where Amged El-Hawrani, 55, the first doctor in the United Kingdom to die from COVID-19, diligently worked to treat those who had contracted the novel virus.

El-Hawrani -- an ear, nose and throat consultant -- died March 29, and William and Middleton wasted no time reaching out to the hospital to share their deepest condolences and thanked the health care professionals on the call for their bravery and hard work during the outbreak.

“We’d just like to say from the two of us how proud we are of all of you and how amazingly you are all doing under extreme circumstances,” William told doctors and nurses at the Burton hospital, according to a statement from Kensington Palace.

“I know all of you see this as your job and that you get on with it, but this is a different level and you are doing an incredible job. The whole country is proud of you so thank you for everything you’re doing and all the hours you are putting in.”

In a snippet of conversations had between the pair and hospital staff from another hospital, University Hospital Monklands in North Lanarkshire, Middleton empathized with the predicament they have since found themselves in.

“You’re stretched in all sorts of ways looking after the patients in your care under such extreme circumstances,” she said. “But you also need to be able to make sure you support yourselves and each other. It must be so hard but I’m glad to hear that you’re currently getting all the support you need.”

The pair reportedly placed their conference calls from their home in Norfolk, Anmer Hall, where they’re currently holed up with their three children.

During the call with Queen’s Hospital, Alice Bloxhom, a sister on the COVID-19 cohort ward, told Town & Country: “Until recently our ward was an Acute Care of the Elderly ward, but now we are caring for patients with COVID-19. This has been a difficult time for all the patients we care for and for the staff working in a very different environment.”

She continued: “It was a pleasure to talk to the Duke and Duchess and to be able to explain some of the challenges we face for our patients. Everyone at the hospital appreciates the support they gave us on the call.”

Meanwhile, Donna Marie McGroarty, an infectious diseases charge nurse from the Monklands Hospital, said the phone call was “totally unexpected and a real morale boost.”

“It has been a tough time for all our staff. However, the support we have received from colleagues and the community has been overwhelming,” she said.

Fox News’ Julius Young contributed to this report.