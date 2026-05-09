Katy Perry to headline 2026 FIFA World Cup Opening Ceremony as fans debate whether she's the right pick

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Soccer fans are not happy after Katy Perry was announced as the headliner for the 2026 FIFA World Cup Opening Ceremony.

The 41-year-old singer was announced as the headliner on Friday, May 8, and many in the soccer community had strong opinions on the choice. Pop Crave shared the announcement on their X account and the comments section featured a mixed bag of reactions.

Many were against the organization's decision to sign her as the headliner, with one commenter writing, "I honestly think they could've picked someone better."

"On behalf of the football community we don’t know Katy Perry," another added. A third wrote, "What songs will she be performing, this World Cup is proving to be a disaster!"

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A fourth commenter chimed in adding, "she doesn’t have any current hits so what is she going to sing?? Roar?? Wide awake?? The one that got away? Last Friday night?"

Others came to her defense, citing her Super Bowl halftime show performance in 2015 as evidence that she will put on a great show.

"Yo Katy Perry headlines the World Cup opener at SoFi. I love that," one fan wrote. "She brings huge energy to the field. Will she drop Firework or Roar during the set? I need to see the full lineup now. This gets me pumped for June."

Another supported added, "Katy Perry headlining the 2026 World Cup opening at SoFi is huge. June 12 gonna be iconic," while a third wrote, "My goat she totally deserved it."

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Perry broke into mainstream fame in 2008 with her number one hit single, "I Kissed a Girl." She followed that up with her hit album, "Teenage Dream," in 2010, which included hits such as "California Gurls," "Teenage Dream," "Firework" and "E.T."

Her last album, "Smile," was released in 2020 and has released a few songs in the six years since.

Last month, Perry was in the news after "Orange Is the New Black" actress, Ruby Rose, alleged on social media that Perry sexually assaulted her at a Melbourne nightclub 20 years ago. After she came public with the allegations, Australian police began an investigation into Perry.

"Melbourne Sexual Offences and Child Abuse Investigation Team (SOCIT) detectives are investigating a historical sexual assault that occurred in Melbourne in 2010," a representative for the Victorian Police told Fox News Digital in a statement. "Police have been told the incident occurred at a licensed premises in Melbourne’s CBD. As the investigation remains ongoing, it would be inappropriate to comment further at this stage."

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A representative for Perry immediately shut down the "categorically false" claims.

"The allegations being circulated on social media by Ruby Rose about Katy Perry are not only categorically false, they are dangerous, reckless lies," a representative for Perry told Fox News Digital in a statement at the time. "Ms. Rose has a well-documented history of making serious public allegations on social media against various individuals, claims that have repeatedly been denied by those named."

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