Valerie Bertinelli apologizes after dropping F-bomb on live TV

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Valerie Bertinelli may not be asked to return to live TV after her most recent on-air mishap.

During a recent appearance on "Today with Jenna & Sheinelle," the 66-year-old actress was discussing her return to acting after a 10-year break, when she had an accidental on-air blunder after getting too excited while speaking about the part.

"She's just trying to hold it together. I just identified with her wholeheartedly," Bertinelli expressed. "Where I'm one of those people where no matter what I'm going through, I will put that happy face on so I don't bring my s--- to other… sorry. Bring my stuff to other people."

After apologizing to the hosts and calling herself "so terrible," both Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones assured her it was okay, with Bush Hager telling her, "We're just chatting with girlfriends. It comes out."

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The "Hot In Cleveland" star was discussing her role in the new Lifetime movie, "Love, Again," in which she plays a woman dealing with the fallout of her husband's diagnosis with early-onset Alzheimer's.

The conversation then turned to Bertinelli's own love life and whether she sees herself welcoming a new man into her life romantically or not.

"There's something about an intimate love with a partner, and I haven't had a partner in over a decade, at least where I thought we could become partners, so I do miss that, but then there's another part that I'm so independent and I can do everything on my own, so leave me the f--- alone."

Bush Hager then pointed out, "Oops, that's a second one," after which Bertinelli said, "Geez Louise! I'll never be invited back again."

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"I'm sorry! God, what is wrong with me?" she asked herself. "You know what, it's the 66-year-old disease where you just don't care what comes out of your mouth. I apologize to everybody out there. I'm sorry. I'm sorry."

Bertinelli was previously married to rock star, Eddie Van Halen, for 20 years, from 1981 until their separation in 2001. Their divorce was later finalized in 2007. Throughout their 20-year marriage, the couple welcomed one son together, Wolfgang, in March 1991.

She then dated Tom Vitale for eight years before they tied the knot in January 2011. The two were married for 10 years before separating in 2021 and finalizing their divorce in 2022.

"I mean I've had two divorces, and they were completely different," Bertinelli said on an episode of "The Drew Barrymore Show" in January. "My last divorce, I actually, I did go back to the jeweler and sell my ring back, and I got a celebratory, like, evil eye bracelet."

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Her first husband, Van Halen, died in October 2020 at the age of 65 from complications associated with throat cancer that later spread.

Following his death, Bertinelli paid tribute to him on Instagram, alongside a photo of their son, writing, "I’m so grateful Wolfie and I were able to hold you in your last moments," and that she "will see you in our next life."

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