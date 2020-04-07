Queen Elizabeth thanks health care workers during coronavirus pandemic

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Queen Elizabeth II released an open letter on World Health Day praising health workers around the world during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“On the occasion of World Health Day, I want to thank all those working in the healthcare profession for your selfless commitment and diligence as you undertake vitally important roles to protect and improve the health and well-being of people across the Commonwealth, and around the world,” the reigning monarch wrote in a letter released by Windsor Castle on Tuesday.

“In testing times, we often observe that the best of the human spirit comes to the fore; the dedication to service of countless nurses, midwives and other health workers, in these most challenging of circumstances, is an example to us all,” the 93-year-old continued.

“My family and I send our enduring appreciation and good wishes,” she added.

SARAH FERGUSON RESPONDS TO QUEEN ELIZABETH'S CORONAVIRUS ADDRESS

QUEEN ELIZABETH II DRAWS PRAISE ONLINE FOLLOWING CORONAVIRUS ADDRESS

The reigning monarch’s words were also shown in a video released by the royal family’s social media accounts. It highlights images of Elizabeth, as well as other members of the British royal family, visiting hospitals and meeting health care workers.

In the video, three of Elizabeth’s children were spotted: Prince Charles with his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Princess Anne, as well as Prince Edward. Elizabeth’s grandson Prince William along with his wife Kate Middleton were also spotted.

Elizabeth is currently staying at Windsor Castle with her husband Prince Philip, 98.

On Sunday, Elizabeth gave a rare address to the nation on Sunday, uplifting the spirits of her people in the United Kingdom and offering hope to her country as it faces the devastating coronavirus pandemic.

QUEEN ELIZABETH'S CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC ADDRESS OFFERS 'A RATIONAL, INSPIRATIONAL MESSAGE,' EXPERT SAYS

QUEEN ELIZABETH ADDRESSES CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: 'WE WILL SUCCEED'

The televised address was recorded in the White Drawing Room at Windsor Castle. The location was specifically chosen for the broadcast because it provided enough space between the monarch and the cameraperson, who wore personal protective equipment.

"I am speaking to you at what I know is an increasingly challenging time," Elizabeth shared, "a time of disruption in the life of our country; a disruption that has brought grief to some, financial difficulties to many and enormous changes to the daily lives of us all."

The Queen also paid tribute to Britain’s beloved National Health Service and others in essential services, together with around 750,000 people who volunteer to help the vulnerable.

"I want to thank everyone on the NHS frontline, as well as care workers and those carrying out essential roles who selflessly continue their day-to-day duties outside the home in support of us all," she said. "I'm sure the nation will join me in ensuring you that what you do is appreciated and every hour of your hard work brings us closer to a return to more normal times."

QUEEN ELIZABETH'S CORONAVIRUS ADDRESS ‘WILL OFFER PRAYERS AND GUIDANCE’ AMID PANDEMIC, SOURCE SAYS

PRINCESS MARGARET’S LADY-IN-WAITING SAYS WARTIME EFFORTS MADE ROYALS 'TOUGH' AMID THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

"I also want to thank those of you who are staying at home," Elizabeth noted on social distancing, "thereby protecting to help the vulnerable and sparing many families the pain already felt by those who have lost loved ones. Together we are tackling this disease and I want to reassure you that if we remain united in resolute then we will overcome it."

Elizabeth also remarked history will forever remember how the nation rose to the challenge during the crisis.

"I hope in the years to come everyone will be able to take pride in how they responded to this challenge," she said. "And, those who come after us will say that the Britons of this generation were as strong as any, that the attributes of self-discipline, of quiet, good-humored resolve, and of fellow feeling still characterize this country."

"The pride in who we are is not part of our past," she continued. "It defines our present and our future. The moments when the United Kingdom has come to applaud its care and essential workers will be remembered as an expression of our national spirit. And its symbol will be the rainbows drawn by children. Across the Commonwealth and around the world we have seen heartwarming stories of people coming together to help others. Be it through delivering food parcels and medicines, checking on neighbors, or converting businesses to help the relief effort."

QUEEN ELIZABETH TO ADDRESS CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC IN TELEVISED BROADCAST

PRINCE CHARLES SPEAKS OUT ON CORONAVIRUS DIAGNOSIS: ‘I NOW FIND MYSELF ON THE OTHER SIDE OF THE ILLNESS’

Elizabeth noted that self-isolating can be challenging for those trying to make sense of the pandemic. However, their efforts to flatten the curve are being recognized and honored.

"And though self-isolating may at times be hard," she admitted. "[But] many people of all faiths and of none are discovering that it presents an opportunity to slow down, pause and reflect in prayer or meditation. It reminds me of the very first broadcast I made in 1940 helped by my sister. We as children spoke from here at Windsor to children who had been evacuated from their homes and sent away for their own safety."

"Today, once again, many will feel a sense of separation from their loved ones," Elizabeth said. "But now, as then, we know deep down that it is the right thing to do. While we have faced challenges before, this one is different. This time we join with all nations across the globe in a common endeavor using the great advances of science and our instinctive compassion to heal."

"We will succeed, and that success will belong to every one of us," she concluded. "We should take comfort that while we may have more still to endure, better days will return. We will be with our friends again. We will be with our families again. We will meet again. But for now, I send my thanks and warmest good wishes to you all."

MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY SHOULD SUPPORT THE ROYAL FAMILY DURING CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC, THOMAS MARKLE SAYS

QUEEN ELIZABETH SPOKE TO BORIS JOHNSON DAYS BEFORE HIS POSITIVE DIAGNOSIS

The phrase, “we will meet again” is a direct reference to a British song from the war years of the 1940s, Reuters reported.

Sunday’s broadcast served as the first time the Queen has addressed the coronavirus on camera.