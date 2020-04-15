Prince George's godfather, Duke of Westminster Hugh Grosvenor, donates over $15M to NHS for coronavirus relief

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

The Duke of Westminster, Hugh Grosvenor, just became the biggest donor to coronavirus relief in the U.K. after pledging millions to the National Health Service.

The wealthy 29-year-old, who is the godfather to Prince William and Kate Middleton's oldest son, Prince George, pledged a total of £12.5 million (more than $15 million) to help the fight against COVID-19 after being inspired by the tireless efforts of front-line workers throughout the country.

According to a statement on the Grosvenor Estate’s website, Hugh initially gave a donation of £2.5 million ($3 million) at the onset of the pandemic but was inspired to add an additional £10 million ($12 million).

“The majority of this latest donation will be made immediately available to support the NHS, through NHS Charities Together, to provide respite, rehabilitation and mental health assistance to NHS staff and their families,” the announcement reads. “Funding will also go towardsmedical research and development linked to COVID-19. The remainder of the Duke’s donation will be split between organizations playing a vital role in supporting vulnerable individuals or families who may struggle with the long-term impact of the epidemic.”

In a statement, Grosvenor himself added: “On behalf of my family and everyone at the Grosvenor Estate, I want to say a huge thank you to all our amazing NHS staff and everyone providing critical front-line services. We are all humbled and incredibly grateful that you are working tirelessly to keep us safe and keep the country functioning.

“NHS staff and key workers don’t work in isolation,” he continued. “They have children and families whose health and well-being will also be highly impacted by this crisis. As they keep us safe, I want to help provide as much support to them and their families as we can. Our donation will help create a Family Fund within NHS Charities Together to provide food, respite, rehabilitation and positive mental health support to NHS staff and their families.”

Hugh’s statement concluded: “While the impact of this crisis is being felt immediately, the virus will sadly also affect people’s lives long into the future. That’s why I’m keen to support the longer-term scientific and socio-economic response to the epidemic. Through these donations, my foundation will work with a range of fantastic charities and organizations who are able to help vulnerable people in the difficult months ahead.”

Hugh is one of seven godparents to Prince George, according to the British royal family's official website.

The Duke of Westminster's relief comes at a vital time for health care workers, who find themselves in a constant grind to treat patients around the world who have contracted the coronavirus.

As of Wednesday morning, the novel coronavirus has infected more than 1,996,681 people across 185 countries and territories, resulting in over 127,590 deaths. In the U.S., all 50 states plus the District of Columbia have reported confirmed cases of COVID-19, tallying over 609,685 illnesses and at least 26,059 deaths.