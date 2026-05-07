'Baywatch' stars Shay Mitchell and Jessica Belkin suit up in iconic red swimsuits on TV reboot

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Shay Mitchell and Jessica Belkin are clocking in for lifeguard duty in the iconic red swimsuits on the "Baywatch" set.

Mitchell was photographed on the set of "Baywatch" in Venice, California, on May 1, stepping into character in a bright red one-piece lifeguard swimsuit. The "Pretty Little Liars" alum shaded her eyes from the California sun as she posed near the beach set, holding her sunglasses in one hand.

In another shot from the beach set, Mitchell walked barefoot across the sand while looking down at her phone. Her long dark hair blew in the wind as she accessorized the lifeguard look with dark sunglasses and a white watch.

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Belkin was also spotted filming scenes for the Fox reboot on May 1. The actress was photographed in a red swimsuit while kneeling in the sand near lifeguard equipment.

The 23-year-old actress leaned against an orange first-aid box as she posed between takes, with her wet blonde hair falling over her shoulders.

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She then put the equipment to use, appearing to provide medical aid to a man sitting in the sand. Wearing blue gloves, the actress leaned over the actor as other red-suited lifeguards and beachgoers stood nearby.

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Belkin was also photographed days earlier, on April 23, posing on a boat while wearing the signature swimsuit.

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The new "Baywatch" series is a Fox reimagining of the classic lifeguard drama that originally launched in 1989 and became known for its red swimsuits, beach rescues and slow-motion runs.

The reboot marks Mitchell’s latest TV chapter after rising to fame as Emily Fields on "Pretty Little Liars," a role she recently reflected on during a November appearance on "Call Her Daddy."

"'Pretty Little Liars' was the biggest turning point in my life," Mitchell said. "I was doing bottle service before that and when I booked this job, it changed my life forever."

Mitchell, who plays Trina in the new "Baywatch," also told host Alex Cooper she has always pushed back against being boxed in.

"I just want to be free. Like I just want to be me, whatever that is," she said.

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Belkin, meanwhile, plays Charlie Vale, the daughter of Stephen Amell’s Hobie Buchannon. The actress has been building momentum with roles in "The Hunting Wives" and the upcoming "Legally Blonde" prequel series "Elle."

In an August interview with Forbes, Belkin said she was ready for a new chapter in her career.

"I feel like I'm ready to have a fresh start and a blank slate for all of that," Belkin said.

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The new "Baywatch" series follows a fresh team of lifeguards in Venice Beach, with Amell leading the cast as Hobie, the son of David Hasselhoff’s Mitch Buchannon. The cast also includes Hassie Harrison, Noah Beck, Brooks Nader, Livvy Dunne, David Chokachi and Erika Eleniak.

Chokachi and Eleniak both appeared in the original series, which ran for 11 seasons.