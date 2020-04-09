Kate Middleton reveals the 'best famous person' she's ever met

Kate Middleton has revealed her favorite person she's ever met and her answer might surprise many.

The Duchess of Cambridge, 38, spilled the beans in a video chat with Casterton Primary Academy in Northern England on Wednesday while still making her royal rounds in quarantine with husband Prince William amid the coronavirus.

The particular school is where many children of essential workers in the area attend, and when able to ask the royal couple some questions of their own, the students didn’t hold back.

“The kids also asked them what the best famous person was that they had met — something I bet they don’t get asked very often!” said Anita Ghidotti, chief executive of the Pendle Trust, via Hello! magazine. “The Duchess said that George has been watching lots of David Attenborough, 'Blue Planet' and the like, so that would probably be hers.”

Attenborough, 93, and Middleton share a pretty extensive history. The local broadcaster has collaborated with the royal family on several occasions – most recently, in September 2019 when the United Kingdom named its new polar research ship after the English historian, dubbing the vessel the RRS Sir David Attenborough.

In January 2019, William also interviewed the longtime “Blue Planet” narrator at the World Economic Forum, and Attenborough was later accompanied by Prince Charles, 71, William, 37, and Harry, 35, for the London premiere of the Netflix series “Our Planet” at the local natural history museum.

The couple praised the students and staffers at the school in Burnley, Lancashire and empathized with the parents of students who simply want a structure for their children while working on the front lines battling the pandemic head-on.

“Well done, honestly, to you and everyone who’s in during this time,” said Middleton. “It must be such a relief for all the parents who are key workers to know that the normality is there for their children — they’ve got the structure and they’ve got a safe place for them to be – so really, really well done to all of you.”

Added William: “We just want to say a huge thank you to you guys and well done in keeping it all going. Please pass on many messages of support for all the staff and all the volunteers — they’re doing a great job.”

With Easter Sunday right around the corner, the cheeky couple was caught off guard when they saw students on the other end of the video call participating in arts and crafts ahead of the holiday.

“We should have had our bunny ears on,” said Middleton before William quipped, “That’s a strong look.”

William also met his match during the call when one little girl showed the royal couple a handmade basket prompting him to inquire if it was a “little handbag?”

After belting out a huge laugh, the student corrected the Duke of Cambridge; “No! It’s an Easter bag!”