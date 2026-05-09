Jaime Pressly admits she thought OnlyFans was 'porn' before her surprise debut on the platform

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Jaime Pressly is the latest Hollywood star cashing in on OnlyFans.

The "My Name Is Earl" actress said emotional fan interactions at Comic-Con pushed her toward finding new ways to connect directly with audiences.

"I’ve always believed in evolving with the times," Pressly said in a statement to Variety announcing her OnlyFans launch. "This is another way for me to connect directly with my audience, on my own terms, with creativity and intention."

The actress officially launched her page on May 7.

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Pressly revealed she originally viewed OnlyFans as a platform centered around adult content before a conversation with fellow actress Shannon Elizabeth shifted her thinking.

"I was like, ‘What, that’s porn?’" Pressly told Fox News Digital. "And she said, ‘No, they’re rebranding.’"

The sitcom star said Elizabeth explained that OnlyFans was initially designed to help celebrities and creators interact directly with fans before becoming heavily associated with explicit content.

"It’s actually not," Pressly said. "There are so many great people on it, and they’re rebranding it now."

The actress said she began attending fan conventions around the 20th anniversary of "My Name Is Earl" and quickly realized how personal fan interactions had become.

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"And it’s very lucrative, but I actually really enjoy talking to the fans and hugging them and all the things," Pressly said.

One interaction, however, left a lasting mark.

"There was a husband and wife that showed up," Pressly recalled to Fox News Digital. "They said their son was a huge fan of mine."

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The couple later revealed their son — a recovering addict and fan of Pressly’s series "Mom" — had recently been killed by a drunk driver after purchasing Comic-Con tickets specifically to meet her.

"That made me go — and then I hug them, and I cry with them," Pressly said. "It makes me happy to know that I could do something. That show that I was on made a difference in that kid’s life."

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"And so … I keep doing them because these fans are the reason that I have a job."

Pressly isn’t the first actress from the early 2000s to embrace the platform.

Elizabeth recently revealed she joined OnlyFans to take control of her image and career after decades in Hollywood. Reports claimed the "American Pie" actress earned more than seven figures during her first week on the platform.

"I’ve spent my entire career working in Hollywood, where other people controlled the narrative and the outcome of my career," Elizabeth previously told People. "This new chapter is about changing that."

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Creators Inc. CEO Andy Bachman said Pressly’s fan loyalty makes her a natural fit for the platform.

"Jaime Pressly has the rare mix of mainstream star power and a real audience connection that modern platforms reward," Bachman said, according to Variety. "Fans are going to love what she creates here."