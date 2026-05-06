Billie Eilish sparks firestorm for ‘very privileged’ take on meat eaters who love animals

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Billie Eilish is in the middle of another media frenzy and has been called a "hypocrite" for slamming people who love animals but eat meat.

During a recent on-camera interview with ELLE Magazine, the musician, who was promoting "Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour (Live in 3D)," shared her stance on being vegan and warned listeners they were going to be unhappy with her take.

"Y’all not gonna like me for this one... Eating meat is inherently wrong," the singer began.

Eilish continued, "Two things cannot coincide. ‘I love animals, I love all animals so much,’ and ‘I eat meat.’"

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"You can’t do both. Sorry. You can eat meat! Go for it! You can love animals. But you can’t do both," she concluded.

"You can’t do both. Sorry. You can eat meat! Go for it! You can love animals. But you can’t do both." — Billie Eilish

Eilish's comments sparked backlash online, with some social media users calling her "very privileged" and a "hypocrite."

"Love her but she’s kinda of a hypocrite also I feel like this is a very privileged take lol," one user wrote on X.

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Another added, "This is a very privileged position to have. The body functions better when we eat meat. If we cut it out, we'd need to take many supplements & that's not feasible for most. I'm sure if we didn't generally need to eat it for better health then we wouldn't."

This online outrage is just the latest storm Eilish has found herself in this year. In February, Eilish made remarks during her 2026 Grammys acceptance speech that got a rise out of some viewers.

Eilish was mocked as a hypocrite for declaring "no one is illegal on stolen land" and "f--- ICE" while owning a massive Hollywood property.

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"No one is illegal on stolen land," the 24-year-old "Wildflower" singer said while wearing an "ICE OUT" pin. "I feel really hopeful in this room, and I feel like we need to keep fighting and speaking up and protesting. Our voices really do matter, and the people matter."

"And f--- ICE, that's all I'm gonna say, sorry," she added.

The following day, several critics, including federal lawmakers, called out the pop singer and suggested that she donate her million-dollar Los Angeles property back to Native Americans to return "stolen land."

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In a statement to Fox News Digital at the time, Department of Homeland Security spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin dismissed Eilish and other celebrities' anti-ICE comments.

"While Hollywood celebrities embarrassed themselves trying to drum up hatred of ICE officers from the Grammys, DHS law enforcement was hard at work arresting sex offenders, child abusers, and criminals convicted of assault in Minnesota," McLaughlin said.

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In January, Eilish received the 2026 MLK Jr. Beloved Community Environmental Justice Award and claimed people were being "kidnapped" and "assaulted and murdered" during ICE raids.

"To be honest, I really don’t feel deserving," Eilish said. "And it’s very strange to be celebrated for working towards environmental justice at a time where it feels less achievable than ever, given the state of our country and the world right now."

"We’re seeing our neighbors being kidnapped, peaceful protesters being assaulted and murdered, our civil rights being stripped, resources to fight the climate crisis being cut for fossil fuels and animal agriculture destroying our planet, and people’s access to food and healthcare becoming a privilege for the wealthy instead of a new basic human right for all Americans," her speech continued.

"It is very clear that protecting our planet and our communities is not a priority for this administration. And it’s really hard to celebrate that when we no longer feel safe in our own homes or in our streets," Eilish added.

McLaughlin later condemned Billie Eilish in a statement given to Billboard .

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"Clearly, Billie Eilish has not seen the newly released footage, which corroborates what DHS has stated all along — that this individual was impeding law enforcement and weaponized her vehicle in an attempt to kill or cause bodily harm to federal law enforcement," McLaughlin said.

"ICE does not separate families," she added. "Parents are asked if they want to be removed with their children, or ICE will place the children with a safe person the parent designates. This is consistent with past administrations’ immigration enforcement. It’s garbage rhetoric from the likes of Billie Eilish that is leading to a 1,300% increase in assaults and 3,200% increase in vehicle rammings against our brave law enforcement."

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Fox News Digital's Lindsay Kornick contributed to this report.