Prince William says Britain ‘at its best when faced with a crisis’ amid coronavirus pandemic

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Prince William is now patron of the National Emergencies Trust (NET) amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The announcement was made on Kensington Palace’s Instagram page on Sunday.

The Duke of Cambridge hopped right into work on Easter Sunday and spoke with two local charities that benefit from NET.

On a video call, the British royal first spoke to the Moorlands Community Charity in Yorkshire, which provides freshly cooked hot meals and other in-demand items, such as toilet paper, baby milk powder and female sanitary items, to isolated individuals. The charity has seen a significant “rise in referrals to the service” since the outbreak of COVID-19.

KATE MIDDLETON, PRINCE WILLIAM WISH A HAPPY EASTER TO STUDENTS, STAFF IN SWEET VIDEO CHAT

QUEEN ELIZABETH THANKS HEALTH CARE WORKERS DURING CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

“I think Britain is at its best, weirdly, when faced with a crisis,” the 37-year-old told Jackie, the charity’s representative on a video call.

“We can all pull together and that community spirit, that community feel, comes rushing back quicker than anything else.”

On the call, Jackie revealed that she and her husband have been taking extra precautions and quarantining on opposite sides of their home.

“Is this an excuse you’ve been looking for a while, Jackie?” William joked.

William also called Dal Dy Dir, a community farm in Powys, Wales. They support people with disabilities and other marginalized groups in their community by distributing food parcels.

PRINCE WILLIAM, KATE MIDDLETON ARE ‘CARING’ AND ‘THOUGHTFUL’ AS A COUPLE, ROYAL PHOTOGRAPHER SAYS

QUEEN ELIZABETH'S CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC ADDRESS OFFERS 'A RATIONAL, INSPIRATIONAL MESSAGE,' EXPERT SAYS

“It’s got to be reassuring for [your clients] when so much is changing around them to know that you’re still there and your team are looking out for them,” William noted. “That little bit of support and reassurance goes a long way. The Welsh shore is really good at coming together and looking after each other.”

“Your sheep and chickens are running amok behind you, so good luck,” William chuckled.

NET Chairman Lord Dannatt revealed working alongside the father of three was a no-brainer.

“After his steadfast support for the National Emergencies Trust from our launch last November through into this Coronavirus Appeal, all connected with the NET are delighted that The Duke of Cambridge has honored our work by becoming our Patron for 2020,” Dannatt announced in a statement, as reported by ET Canada.

“We look forward to working with him, and our partners in the UK Community Foundation network, to help communities across the country tackle the dramatic rise in food poverty as well as the many other increasingly pressing social issues arising from this crisis.”

QUEEN ELIZABETH ADDRESSES CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: 'WE WILL SUCCEED'

PRINCE WILLIAM, KATE MIDDLETON CALL FRONTLINE DOCTORS, NURSES AT HOSPITALS FIGHTING CORONAVIRUS

Last week, William and his wife Kate Middleton made video calls to teachers who are keeping schools open for children of essential workers.

“We just want to say a huge thank you to you guys and well done in keeping it all going,” William told the educators. “Please pass on many messages of support for all the staff and all the volunteers – they’re doing a great job.”

The pandemic’s new epicenter is now the United States, which has seen more than 22,000 deaths, the world’s highest. About half have been in the New York metropolitan area, but hospitalizations are slowing in the state, and other indicators suggest lockdowns and social distancing are working.

U.S. infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said parts of the country could gradually reopen as early as next month.

In Britain, the death toll passed 10,600. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the first major world leader to test positive for the virus, paid an emotional tribute to the country’s National Health Service after leaving the hospital on Sunday. Johnson, who spent three nights in intensive care, especially thanked two nurses who stood by his bedside for 48 hours “when things could have gone either way.”

More than 1.8 million coronavirus infections have been reported and over 114,000 people have died worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University. The figures understate the true size and toll of the pandemic, due to limited testing, uneven counting of the dead and deliberate under-counting by some governments.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.