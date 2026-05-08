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Harrison Ford left baffled by Gen Z slang he really wishes no one had explained

'Shrinking' star Sherry Cola used the term 'raw-dogging' while explaining how she disconnects during flights

By Lauryn Overhultz Fox News
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Harrison Ford on the red carpet at the 77th Emmy Awards Video

Harrison Ford on the red carpet at the 77th Emmy Awards

The actor was nominated for his supporting role in the Apple TV + show "Shrinking."

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What started as a simple explanation about unplugging on flights quickly turned into a comedic clash of generations when Sherry Cola’s choice of words left Harrison Ford out of the loop.

Sherry Cola, who stars in the third season of "Shrinking," was explaining how she disconnects while traveling when her use of the word "raw-dogging" prompted confusion from Ford, leading to a humorous back-and-forth about the term’s meaning.

"I will raw-dog a flight," Sherry Cola admitted during an appearance on Sirius XM's "The Morning Mashup." "I will just — here's the thing. We're doing the most all the time, right? So, sometimes silence and solitude is necessary, and just like sitting on a plane watching nothing, doing nothing, just staring blankly at … it's called raw-dogging a flight."

She attempted to explain further before Ford chimed in.

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Harrison Ford chats with Shrinking co-stars Jessica Williams and Jason Segel

Harrison Ford had a funny moment with the "Shrinking Cast" talking about "raw-dogging a flight." (Anna Webber/Variety via Getty Images)

"That's not what ‘raw-dog’ means," he coyly said.

"Do you want to explain to us what it actually means?" host Nicole Ryan jokingly questioned.

"They told me a little late," Ford said. "I really didn't, well, why would I run across something that ..."

"Vile," Ryan added. "It's filthy."

Harrison Ford speaks with Christa Miller about Shrinking

Christa Miller and Harrison Ford speak on stage during SiriusXM's "The Morning Mashup" on May 2. (Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

"You're married," "Shrinking" co-star Christa Miller pointed out. "You don't have to worry about that."

"I'm over this part of anybody's life," Ford explained. "I have five children. People – I never – what does this mean? Why do you let me do this? And then you make fun of me. It's because I'm old."

The moment seemed like a callback to a scene in season one of "Shrinking" where Ford's character misuses the term "raw-dog." In the episode, Harrison's character, Dr. Paul Rhoades, believes "raw-dogging" means "to talk to somebody that doesn’t want to talk to you."

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Harrison Ford standing at the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles

Harrison Ford stars as Dr. Paul Rhoades in "Shrinking." (Savion Washington/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images)

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American actor Harrison Ford standing on the set of Raiders of the Lost Ark

Harrison Ford starred in "Raiders of the Lost Ark." (Sunset Boulevard/Corbis/Getty Images)

While many fans associate Ford with blockbuster franchises, his career began more modestly in the late 1960s before a breakthrough role as Han Solo in "Star Wars" catapulted him to global fame. He went on to star in big films such as "Raiders of the Lost Ark," "Blade Runner," "The Fugitive" and "Witness."

In recent years, Ford has taken a surprising turn into television, most notably with Apple TV+’s "Shrinking." He stars alongside Jason Segel, Jessica Williams, Lukita Maxwell, Brett Goldstein, Michael Urie and Ted McGinley. In the series, Ford stars as Dr. Paul Rhoades, a seasoned therapist navigating Parkinson’s disease while mentoring younger colleagues.

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