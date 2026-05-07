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Mark Harmon

Mark Harmon reveals real NCIS special agent who shaped Gibbs and changed his career forever

Leon Carroll Jr. spent 21 seasons as the show's technical advisor before co-authoring three books with the actor

By Stephanie Nolasco Fox News
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‘NCIS’ star Mark Harmon says real agent shaped how he played Gibbs Video

‘NCIS’ star Mark Harmon says real agent shaped how he played Gibbs

Mark Harmon and retired NCIS special agent Leon Carroll Jr. wrote a new book, "Ghosts of Sicily." They spoke to Fox News Digital about their decades-long friendship.

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Mark Harmon spent years chasing criminals on "NCIS"— but it was an off-screen encounter with a real agent that truly cracked open a turning point in his career.

The actor first met retired NCIS Special Agent Leon Carroll Jr. while starring as Leroy Jethro Gibbs on the hit CBS drama. The behind-the-scenes connection grew into a lasting friendship.

Carroll spent 21 seasons as the show’s technical advisor, bringing real-life field experience to the set, People magazine reported. He now continues his work with the franchise on "NCIS: Origins."

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Mark Harmon in character filming a scene for "NCIS."

Mark Harmon as NCIS Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs.  (Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images)

In 2023, the pair teamed up as co-authors for "Ghosts of Honolulu." The book tells the true story of a Japanese spy and the Navy counterintelligence agent determined to stop him in the tense lead-up to the attack on Pearl Harbor. They followed it up with 2025’s "Ghost of Panama," which dives into a case in Central America.

Their new book, "Ghost of Sicily," explores a real NCIS investigation into the Mafia’s grip on the island. Working together once cameras stopped rolling was a no-brainer, Harmon insisted.

Mark Harmon standing on the set of NCIS

In October 2021, it was announced that Mark Harmon would leave "NCIS" as a series regular but would continue as a producer. (Sonja Flemming/CBS)

"From the very, very beginning, I met Leon, and I spent a lot of time with him on set," Harmon told Fox News Digital. "Some of that time, sometimes a lot of that time, was sitting in two chairs watching the setup of a shot and talking about this agency. For me, it was a deep dig from the very first day."

WATCH: ‘NCIS’ STAR MARK HARMON SAYS REAL AGENT SHAPED HOW HE PLAYED GIBBS

‘NCIS’ star Mark Harmon says real agent shaped how he played Gibbs Video

"… And also, you got to understand that I’m talking to a former Marine," the 74-year-old shared. "[But] there are no former Marines. They’re always Marines. And then also, an NCIS special agent. So, my respect for that is huge."

Harmon said it was always "my responsibility" to portray an NCIS agent accurately, based on Carroll’s no-nonsense education.

Mark Harmon as NCIS Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs standing in a dark room

Mark Harmon brought his character Gibbs to life for nearly two decades. (Cliff Lipson/CBS)

"I’m humbled by my appreciation of Leon as an individual and what he’s done in his life and what he’s accomplished," said Harmon. "And also, this TV show, in a different way, presented to this agency opportunities that were never apparent before."

Book cover for Ghost of Sicily by Mark Harmon and Leon Carroll Jr.

"Ghosts of Sicily: The True Story of the Naval Intelligence Agents Who Courted the Mob to Fight Nazis in America and the Battlefields of Italy" by Mark Harmon and Leon Carroll Jr. is available now. (Harper Select)

But it wasn’t always serious on set.

"He is a practical joker," Carroll told Fox News Digital about Harmon. "There are a lot of different stories I can tell you about things that Mark was behind. Sometimes other people got blamed for it, but I know for a fact that the cookies that showed up in my cargo pants pockets when I would get home were placed there by Mark Harmon. He’ll say I took them from the craft services table. [Also,] the nails and bolts that ended up in my pockets."

"[There are] practical reactions and answers for me on all of these things that make total sense," chimed Harmon as he beamed.

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Mark Harmon and Leon Carroll Jr. discussing their book at 92nd Street Y in New York City

Mark Harmon and Leon Carroll Jr. have teamed up to write their third book in 2026. (Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

"But he is a consummate practical joker," Carroll stressed.

There’s a good reason for his antics, said Harmon.

"If you don’t keep your humor on a set, on a sound stage — and in those days, in the beginning of this show, we were working 20-plus-hour days — and if people aren’t enjoying it at some point, you’d better find another way to do it because you’ve got to love your work," he said. "That has to be part of the interpretation of what you’re putting out there every week. And Leon was certainly a part of that."

Mark Harmon standing in a studio setting on The Kelly Clarkson Show

Mark Harmon is the son of actress Elyse Knox and football star-turned-broadcaster Tom Harmon. (Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)

But the men shifted gears as they set out on their next chapter. In their latest book, readers are transported to 1942 New York to learn how the Office of Naval Intelligence (ONI) turned to an unlikely ally — the mob — to protect America’s waterfronts, the synopsis shared.

"The book chronicles the ONI’s controversial alliance with Charles 'Lucky' Luciano, the daring missions of agents like Tony Marsloe and the pivotal role this operation played in both the war effort and the evolution of international crime," it read.

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Mark Harmon and Gary Cole standing together on a set.

Mark Harmon and Gary Cole appear as NCIS Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs and FBI Special Agent Alden Parker in an episode of the CBS series "NCIS" directed by Rocky Carroll. (Michael Yarish/CBS)

"I have to say, in my experience, it takes a thief to catch a thief," Carroll explained. "I wasn’t really surprised that our people back in the ’40s were doing exactly what I hope they’re still doing today. And that is recruiting sources who are not necessarily the best people in terms of their character.

"But I think the surprise was that we were able to actually gather a whole organization of five families of the Mafia, three of which were actively involved in providing us with information that we needed both to defend against German U-boats … and then moving on to a broader prospect of what Lucky Luciano was able to provide us in Sicily and other parts of Italy."

Nancy Chen, Mark Harmon, and Leon Carroll Jr. discussing their book at 92nd Street Y in New York City

Mark Harmon and Leon Carroll Jr. have already written three books together. (Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

These days, Harmon has plenty of time to embark on new adventures. He stepped away from "NCIS" after 18 seasons in 2021, People magazine reported. According to the outlet, he reprised his character in a few episodes of "NCIS: Origins."

Leon Carroll Jr. speaking at 92nd Street Y in New York City

Leon Carroll Jr. attends a conversation with Mark Harmon at 92nd Street Y in New York City on Nov. 15, 2023. (Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

When Harmon was asked what Carroll had taught him about NCIS work, Carroll squirmed, joking, "I’m concerned."

"I just come at this with respect," said Harmon. "This is a really hard job. Tough job. Lots of jobs are hard and tough. I get it. [But it’s also] a dangerous job. And what they’ve done for many years with really no accolades, these individuals who do this work don’t do it for the notoriety. They pride themselves on that. So, in some ways, a TV show about that does not help their work, but in other ways, it does help their work because people know who they are now."

"I do have to take responsibility for that because I’m an actor who played a role, and I dug deep when we first started," he reflected. "I tried to continue to do that to grow the characters. I really look at this time now, and us working together here with this third book, as being an extension of that, just in a different realm."

Mark Harmon as NCIS Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs standing in a suit

Mark Harmon left "NCIS" in 2021. (Sonja Flemming/CBS)

Harmon said he's not done writing this new chapter with his pal.

"Am I surprised that [our friendship has] extended now to writing and to now publishing a third book? Absolutely," said Harmon. "Do I think there’s something beyond this? Who knows? But right now, this is still part of a story to tell."

Stephanie Nolasco covers entertainment at Foxnews.com.

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