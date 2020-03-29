Prince William, Kate Middleton encourage mental health awareness amid 'unsettling' coronavirus outbreak

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are offering words of advice during the coronavirus pandemic.

The royal duo shared a message on Twitter on Sunday, urging followers to take care of their mental health during troubling times.

"The last few weeks have been anxious and unsettling for everyone," the statement noted. "We have to take time to support each other and find ways to look after our mental health."

They added: "By taking simple steps each day we can all be better prepared for the times ahead."

The statement was accompanied by a link to the UK government's tips for slowing the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The site explained that people should only go outside for grocery runs, health reasons and work should they not have the option to work remotely, to stay six feet away from people at all times and to continue hand washing.

The statement comes on the heels of Prince Charles announcing that he'd tested positive for COVID-19.

“The Prince of Wales has tested positive for Coronavirus. He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual," the Clarence House said to Fox News in a statement.

The same statement explained that the 71-year-old prince's wife Camilla, 72, tested negative and that the two are "self-isolating."