Kate Middleton's biggest moments, from the birth of her children to tabloid scandals

Kate Middleton has had quite the eventful run as the Duchess of Cambridge over the past decade.

From controversial dress choices to the birth of her children, the Duchess has seen plenty of ups and downs through her time in the spotlight.

Here are some of Kate's biggest moments, as she celebrates her 38th birthday on Jan. 9.

Prince William proposes to Kate: October 2010

Prince William finally popped the question to Kate after nearly a decade of dating. Initially meeting as students at the University of St. Andrews, the couple began dating in the early 2000s before a brief split in 2007. The couple soon rekindled their relationship, which flourished into the marriage we see today.

“Prince William and Miss Middleton became engaged in October during a private holiday in Kenya. Prince William has informed The Queen and other close members of his family,” the press release stated at the time.

William gave Kate the engagement ring that had belonged to his mother, Princess Diana, when Prince Charles proposed.

Kate becomes the Duchess of Cambridge: April 2011

Kate and William’s Westminster Abbey marriage in 2011 was a wedding watched all around the world.

A fairy tale wedding complete with horse carriages and a raucous crowd going berserk for the couple, William and Kate’s wedding was watched by 23 million people in the U.S. and a whopping 27 million British viewers, according to Deadline.

The wedding reached over a total of 101 million streams on YouTube at the time, according to Metro.

Kate’s topless photo scandal: September 2012

During Kate and William’s romantic rendezvous in Provence, France, tabloid photographers snapped a topless Kate sunbathing at the private chateau they were staying at at the time.

Eventually, the salacious photos made their way into Closer magazine and local newspaper La Provence, leading to swift backlash from the royals.

“The incident is reminiscent of the worst excesses of the press and paparazzi during the life of Diana, Princess of Wales, and all the more upsetting to The Duke and Duchess for being so,” a spokesman for St. James's Palace stated. “Their Royal Highnesses had every expectation of privacy in the remote house. It is unthinkable that anyone should take such photographs, let alone publish them.”

Closer magazine was ultimately ordered to pay nearly $120,000 in damages.

A new prince is born: July 2013

Kate and William ushered in the next generation of royals with the birth of their first son, Prince George, in 2013.

Kate and William’s first son was granted the title of His Royal Highness Prince George of Cambridge upon birth.

Princess Charlotte joins the family: May 2015

Following the birth of Prince George, Kate and William became parents to daughter Princess Charlotte — the first female in the next generation of royals.

Princess Charlotte is fourth in line to the throne.

Prince Louis makes three: April 2018

The couple had their third child, Prince Louis, in April 2018 at the Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s Hospital.

Keeping tradition with her previous childbirths, Kate appeared with the newborn Prince Louis outside of the hospital to greet the public mere hours after giving birth.

Kate’s BAFTA Awards dress controversy: February 2018

At the height of the Time’s Up movement, most women wore black dresses to the 2018 BAFTA Awards to show their support. Middleton, however, opted for a dark green outfit complete with a black sash.

Royals are prohibited from voting and speaking publicly about politics, so it’s no surprise Kate avoided the black dress.

The uproar, however, came afterward, when Kate showed up to co-host the Commonwealth Fashion Exchange reception in a black-and-white dress — leading to an instant social media backlash.

Kate and Meghan share a special moment at Wimbledon: July 2019

Since Meghan Markle’s arrival into the royal family, rumors have widely circulated regarding a feud between the Duchess of Sussex and the Duchess of Cambridge.

Kate put those rumors to rest (for the moment, at least) when she appeared to be having a great time with Meghan as they enjoyed the 2019 Wimbledon Championships. Kate’s sister, Pippa, was also in attendance.

Kate and Meghan’s tandem appearance at Wimbledon marked the second year in a row the two attended the women’s final.