Prince William celebrates Christmas Eve by sharing adorable photo with his kids

Even the royal family is enjoying the Christmas holiday.

Kensington Palace shared a new photo of Prince William and his brood -- 6-year-old George, 4-year-old Charlotte, and 1-year-old Louis -- while he plants one on his youngest son's cheek.

The photo was taken earlier this year but is accompanied by warm holiday wishes from the prince and his family.

"Merry Christmas," read the caption of the black-and-white photo. "This photograph of The Duke of Cambridge, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis was taken by The Duchess of Cambridge in Norfolk earlier this year. We wish all our followers a very happy and relaxing Christmas Day."

The photo was shared just one day after Queen Elizabeth II, William's grandmother, gave her annual Christmas speech -- reflecting on a "bumpy" year, and also following the reveal of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Christmas card on Monday.

Posted as a GIF, the black-and-white image features Markle, 38 and Harry, 35, sitting in front of a Christmas tree, lights twinkling as a smiling Archie crawls toward the camera.

"Wishing you a very Merry Christmas and a happy new year," the card reads. "From our family to yours."

In reflecting on the year past, the Queen said: "The path, of course, is not always smooth, and may at times this year have felt quite bumpy, but small steps can make a world of difference."

The royals did, in fact, have quite the bumpy year, facing a rumored rift between William and Prince Harry, the scandal surrounding Prince Andrew's association with Jeffrey Epstein and, most recently, Prince Philip's hospitalization for a "preexisting condition," which ended on Tuesday.