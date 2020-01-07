Expand / Collapse search
'Joker' leads BAFTA nominations

Associated Press
The film “Joker” has topped the nominations for the British Academy film awards announced Tuesday.

The movie about the origins of the comic book villain received 11 BAFTA nominations including best film, best actor for Joaquin Phoenix, and best director.

Joaquin Phoenix accepts the award for best actor in a motion picture drama for his role in "Joker" at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 5.

Joaquin Phoenix accepts the award for best actor in a motion picture drama for his role in "Joker" at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 5. (Paul Drinkwater/NBC via AP)

Martin Scorsese's gangster epic “The Irishman” and Quentin Tarantino's “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” were close behind with 10 nominations, including best picture, and Sam Mendes' war film “1917” also earned a best picture nomination two days after winning that award at the Golden Globes.

The Korean film “Parasite” also is on the best picture list.

"Joker" scored 11 nominations for the British Academy film awards.

"Joker" scored 11 nominations for the British Academy film awards. (Warner Bros.)

In addition to Phoenix, best actor contenders include Leonardo DiCaprio, Adam Driver, Taron Egerton and Jonathan Pryce.

The best actress will be chosen from Scarlett Johansson, Saoirse Ronan, Charlize Theron, Renee Zellweger and Margot Robbie.

The awards will be announced at a gala event hosted by Graham Norton on Feb. 2.