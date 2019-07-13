Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton attend Wimbledon final for second year in a row

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton attended the women's singles final at Wimbledon on Saturday, July 13 in London.

The sisters-in-law sat in the Royal Box at Centre Court and were joined by Middleton's sister, Pippa Matthews, who sat next to Markle, to watch Serena Williams take on Simona Halep, who emerged the winner after 6-2, 6-2.

This is the second year in a row the Duchess of Sussex and the Duchess of Cambridge attended the women's final. Last year, they watched Serena Williams in the finals match against Angelique Kerber, who took home the title.

Markle, 37, donned a white collared shirt and a blue-and-black pleated skirt. Middleton, also 37, had on a green D&G dress and Matthews, 35, looked lovely and blue and white flower-printed dress.

Markle, who counts Williams as a close friend, also watched the tennis star last week and irked fellow patrons after she allegedly asked for privacy and no photos to be taken of her in the stands.

Also in the crowd at the final were "Beauty and the Beast" co-stars Josh Gad and Luke Evans, "Doctor Who" star Jodie Whittaker, Pharrell, Aidan Turner, Lily James, and British Prime Minister Teresa May.

Middleton is also scheduled to attend the men's singles final between Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic on Sunday.

On Wednesday, Middleton and Markle were spotted together at a charity polo match that their husband partook in.

Middleton brought her three kids: Prince George, 5; Princess Charlotte, 4; and Prince Louis, 1, and Markle was spotted carrying her 2-month-old son, Archie Harrison.

Last Saturday, the family christened Archie in a private ceremony. They did not reveal who his godparents are.