Queen Elizabeth remembers 'quite bumpy' year in annual Christmas address

Queen Elizabeth II gave her annual Christmas speech on Monday, reflecting on what she described as a "quite bumpy" 2019.

The Queen first addressed the 75th anniversary of D-Day this past June, saying, "in the true spirit of reconciliation, those who had formerly been sworn enemies came together in friendly commemorations ... putting past differences behind them."

She added: "...Many small steps taken in faith and in hope can overcome long-held differences and deep-seated divisions to bring harmony and understanding."

This year was notably rough for the royal family between their rumored strained relationship with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and the scandal surrounding Prince Andrew's friendship with the late convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein and the accusations that Andrew had sex with trafficked underage victims.

Last week, the Queen's husband Prince Philip was hospitalized due to what was described as a "pre-existing condition."

"The Duke of Edinburgh traveled from Norfolk this morning to the King Edward VII hospital in London for observation and treatment in relation to a pre-existing condition," a rep for Buckingham Palace told Fox News in a statement. "The admission is a precautionary measure, on the advice of His Royal Highness' Doctor."

Philip, 98, is expected to spend "a few days" in the hospital.

“The path, of course, is not always smooth, and may at times this year have felt quite bumpy,” the Queen said, “but small steps can make a world of difference."