Kensington Palace releases photos of Prince Louis ahead of his first birthday

The day before his first birthday, Kensington Palace released adorable photos of Prince Louis.

The photos, which were posted on Twitter Monday evening, were taken by the prince’s mother, Kate Middleton.

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to share three new photographs of Prince Louis ahead of his first birthday tomorrow,” the tweet said.

“The photographs were taken earlier this month by The Duchess at their home in Norfolk,” it added.

The adorable pictures show Prince Louis outside, sitting and playing in moss. The pictures even show off the young prince’s two bottom teeth that have grown in.

“So adorable, we love you Louis,” one person tweeted.

Another person commented: “William and Catherine, thank you so much for releasing these beautiful pictures of your adorable baby boy. Louis is so sweet and handsome. Wishing him an amazing Happy 1st Birthday.”

One fan noted what a great photographer Middleton is, tweeting: “Why is no one talking about Kate being an amateur photographer? She’s so good!”

Other fans tried to figure out who the youngest royal most looks like, with comparisons to each of his closest relatives.

“Mini William!” one person wrote.

“I’ve never seen any brothers that look so alike! George and Louis almost have identical looks,” someone else suggested.

Another person wrote: “Louis is a mix of George and Charlotte. So cute.”

Someone else thought he looks like his mother, tweeting: “Super cute and looks very much like Kate.”

Prince Louis is fifth in line to Britain's royal throne, behind grandfather Prince Charles, father Prince William, big brother Prince George and big sister Princess Charlotte.

On May 2, Princess Charlotte will celebrate her 4th birthday.

Fox News’ Jennifer Earl contributed to this report.