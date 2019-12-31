Expand / Collapse search
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry share delightful photo of baby Archie ahead of the new year

By Julius Young | Fox News
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry gave the world a treat on Tuesday, sharing a new, unseen image of their son, baby Archie.

The royal couple posted a video montage of various moments from 2019 with music from Coldplay to their official Instagram account.

The image shows Harry, donning a blue beanie and an olive green coat as he grins while holding his 7-month-old son. As for Archie, the infant was bundled in a cozy gray beanie, a thick brown coat and brown boots to match.

The photo appears to have been taken while the family was spending time on Vancouver Island in Canada with Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland, while the rest of the family celebrated the Christmas holiday in Sandringham.

‘“Wishing you all a very Happy New Year and thanking you for your continued support!” the Duke and Duchess of Sussex began in their caption. “We’ve loved meeting so many of you from around the world and can’t wait to meet many more of you next year. We hope 2020 brings each of you health and continued happiness.’”

“Special thanks to Chris Martin and @Coldplay for allowing us to use one of their songs,” the caption read.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and their baby son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor meet Archbishop Desmond Tutu and his daughter Thandeka Tutu-Gxashe at the Desmond &amp; Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation during their royal tour of South Africa on September 25, 2019 in Cape Town, South Africa.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and their baby son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor meet Archbishop Desmond Tutu and his daughter Thandeka Tutu-Gxashe at the Desmond &amp; Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation during their royal tour of South Africa on September 25, 2019 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Toby Melville - Pool/Getty Images)

Last week, the family shared another photo of Archie in a Christmas card that was shared to social media as a GIF.

The black-and-white image featured Markle, 38, and Harry, 35, sitting in front of a Christmas tree, lights twinkling as a smiling Archie crawls toward the camera.

"Wishing you a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year," reads the card. "From our family to yours."

