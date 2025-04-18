Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Gene Hackman evidence released, Haley Joel Osment arrested at ski resort

'White Lotus' star claims SNL apologized to her after mocking her appearance in a skit; Michelle Trachtenberg's official cause of death released

a split image of Gene Hackman and Haley Joel Osment

Police release new evidence discovered during the investigation into the deaths of Gene Hackman and wife Betsy Arakawa Hackman. Former child star Haley Joel Osment was arrested at a ski resort in California. (Getty Images; Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

TOP 3: 

- Investigators in Gene Hackman's death release footage from inside home, wife Betsy's online search history

- 'Sixth Sense' star Haley Joel Osment arrested at California ski resort.

- 'White Lotus' star claims SNL apologized after 'mean and unfunny' parody

Michelle Trachtenberg died in New York City on February 26, 2025.

Michelle Trachtenberg's official cause of death was shared by the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner. (Gregg DeGuire/WireImage)

A FINAL GOODBYE - 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' star Michelle Trachtenberg's official cause of death revealed

CAUGHT ON CAMERA - 'Sixth Sense' star Haley Joel Osment hurls insults at cop in body cam footage.

'WHAT'S THE POINT' - Katy Perry and Blue Origin flight crew blasted by celebrities ‘disgusted’ over mission.

Wink Martindale

Game show host Wink Martindale passed away. (ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

KING OF GAME SHOWS - Wink Martindale, iconic game show host, dead at 91.

NEW CLUES - Gene Hackman's home found to be infested with rodents after wife died of hantavirus.

'MISSED A STEP' - Country star Thomas Rhett suffers fall at concert, leaves in wheelchair.

Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni

An "It Ends with Us" crew member claimed Blake Lively "tried to take advantage" of Justin Baldoni during filming. (Getty Images)

POWER STRUGGLE - Blake Lively 'tried to take advantage' of Justin Baldoni during 'It Ends With Us' filming: crew member.

