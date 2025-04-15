Gene Hackman's home found to be infested with rodents after wife died of hantavirus

The New Mexico Department of Public Health discovered multiple dead rodents, nests and droppings at Gene Hackman and his wife’s sprawling estate, according to newly released records obtained by Fox News Digital.

The environmental assessment that discovered the rodents was conducted on March 5, one week after the late actor and his wife, Betsy Arakawa-Hackman, were found dead in their home in Santa Fe, New Mexico, on Feb. 26. It was done as part of the death investigation to ensure the safety of first responders and family members who had access to the property.

Authorities discovered the dead rodents and nests throughout eight detached outbuildings on the couple’s estate.

According to the report, rodent feces were found in three detached garages, three sheds and two casitas. Live traps were listed as a rodent control technique and were being used in the outbuildings, the assessment stated.

Two vehicles on the property additionally had sightings of rodents, a nest and feces.

Hantavirus strains in the U.S. are not transmissible from person to person, but rather from animals to humans. According to the CDC, "People get hantavirus from contact with rodents like rats and mice, especially when exposed to their urine, droppings, and saliva."

Dr. Erin Phipps, a New Mexico state veterinarian with the New Mexico Department of Health, previously explained that the state had confirmed between one and seven cases of the rare infection in humans each year, ending in 2024.

"We have identified 136 infections over the past 50 years in New Mexico residents, five of these in Santa Fe County," Phipps said. "This is a serious disease. Forty-two percent of these infections here in New Mexico were fatal."

Hantavirus is characterized by "flu-like symptoms consisting of fever, muscle aches, cough, sometimes vomiting and diarrhea that can progress to shortness of breath and cardiac or heart failure and lung failure," Chief Medical Investigator Dr. Heather Jarrell explained during a March news conference.

Betsy, a classical pianist, died of hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, according to New Mexico officials. Gene died from hypertensive atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, with Alzheimer's disease as a significant contributing factor.

Gene likely survived alone in the home for about a week, until he died around Feb. 18, which was the last time activity was recorded on his pacemaker. Authorities assumed this was his last day alive, as the Oscar winner's body was not discovered for nine more days.

Gene, Betsy and one of their dogs were found dead in their Santa Fe home in February by maintenance workers. The couple had been married for more than 30 years.

Detectives initially described the couple's deaths as "suspicious enough in nature to require a thorough search and investigation," according to a search warrant affidavit obtained by Fox News Digital.

Officials confirmed that no external trauma was seen on either Gene or Betsy, and New Mexico authorities promptly launched a criminal investigation into their deaths.

Gene and Betsy previously tested negative for carbon monoxide, Sheriff Adan Mendoza confirmed at the time. Their residence was tested for the colorless, odorless gas and was cleared by the Santa Fe City Fire Department after authorities were unable to find evidence of a carbon monoxide leak or poisoning.