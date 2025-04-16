Country star Thomas Rhett falls at concert, leaves in wheelchair

Country music star Thomas Rhett is recovering after a painful fall that left him needing medical attention and a wheelchair.

Rhett gave an update on his injury to his 4.9 million social media followers.

"I've sprained my ankle a million times playing sports, but never felt it like that last night," he shared on Instagram, thanking fans for their well wishes.

"Just missed a step man… welcome to 35, I guess is the new motto," Rhett added. "Just got an x-ray and thank the Lord nothing is broken… it's just a gnarly sprain…."

THOMAS RHETT PAUSES NASHVILLE CONCERT TO SAY A PRAYER FOR FAN SUFFERING MEDICAL EMERGENCY

He added that he "can't put weight" on his ankle just yet.

The country singer's health update comes after he injured his ankle during a concert. Rhett joined fellow artist Forrest Frank during a performance of their collaboration, "Nothing Else."

During the concert in Nashville, Rhett detailed his fall before he joined Frank on stage.

Rhett took to his social media to share a video of what led to his injury.

On Instagram, his wife, Lauren Akins, 35, was seen pushing her husband in a wheelchair. Then the video cuts to Frank's performance on stage with text that said, "30 minutes earlier."

"I can’t sing Thomas Rhett’s verse, right?" Frank told the roaring crowd. "Hey … where you at?"

The next video clip showed Rhett in the crowd with a spotlight on him.

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

As Rhett began to walk down the stairs to join Frank, he counted down the moment he was about to fall in the arena.

"3… 2… 1," the video text said before Rhett is seen falling down the stairs in slow motion.

Although the "Die a Happy Man" singer said he made a "quick recovery," Rhett was seen hopping on stage to join Frank.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

He wrote "pain" in the video clip and gave Frank a handshake.

Rhett appeared to be in good spirits while he hopped on stage to the beat of the music in the high-energy performance with Frank.

"Every now and then you just have to sing at a Forrest Frank concert and break your ankle in the process," Rhett said, as he sat in a wheelchair. "I gave my all for Tennessee tonight."

Rhett’s social media caption said, "@hiforrest told me to pull up and I left in a wheelchair."

He ended his video with his wife pushing him in a wheelchair.

Rhett tied the knot with his wife in 2012, when they were both 22 years old.

They share four daughters — Willa Gray, Ada James, Lennon Love and Lillie Carolina.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

WATCH: THOMAS RHETT ASKS AUDIENCE TO PRAY FOR FAN TAKEN OUT OF NASHVILLE CONCERT BY MEDICAL STAFF

In 2023, the "Gone Country" singer had a serious concert mishap during a performance in Nashville.

Rhett was alerted to a situation in the crowd after a fan had a medical emergency, which prompted immediate concern from the country singer and his team.

In a video obtained by Fox News Digital, Rhett had just finished singing when he recognized there was something wrong.

"Hey, there's somebody down here who's … really hurt," he announced. Rhett then asked if there were any medical personnel in the audience.

Rhett stopped his concert for several minutes as medics attended to the person in distress and carried him out of the venue.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Additional video showed Rhett asking those around him for the man's name, which he later learned was Terry.