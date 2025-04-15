Investigators in Gene Hackman's death release footage from inside home, wife Betsy's online search history

Gene Hackman's wife, Betsy Arakawa Hackman, inquired about COVID-19 and flu-like symptoms multiple times before she died, according to a report obtained by Fox News Digital.

Detectives with the Santa Fe Sheriff's Department also released footage from inside the Hackman home on the day their bodies were discovered in February.

Through a search of Betsy's computer, investigators discovered an email Betsy sent to her massage therapist on Feb. 11 where she admitted Gene (G) took a "covid test" after experiencing "flu/cold-like symptoms."

Prior to her email, Betsy had researched "COVID" at least four times before pursuing medical attention at the Cloudberry Health center in Santa Fe, New Mexico, documents showed.

With the release of the records as ordered by the First Judicial District Court, Santa Fe County, sheriffs extended their appreciation to first responders, and offered sincere condolences to the Hackman family in their time of loss.

"Our statutory and fiduciary responsibility to taxpayers requires us to find compassionate and workable solutions that respect both public transparency requirements and a grieving family's dignity," Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza said.

Internet search history

Beginning Feb. 8 through 9, "multiple searches related to flu and COVID symptoms" were discovered in Betsy's Google search history, detectives reported.

On Feb. 10, Betsy searched "flu and nosebleeds" at 11:52 a.m., followed one minute later with another search for "COVID nosebleeds." At 1:15 p.m., she searched, "Can COVID cause dizziness?"

In an email correspondence with Katia Van Horn sent on Feb. 11 at 10:24 a.m., Betsy wrote, "So, G woke up today with flu/cold-like symptoms, did a COVID test, negative. But out of an abundance of caution, I should cancel my appt tomorrow and rebook, say, in a couple weeks, last week of Feb if something is available.."

Van Horn told investigators that she had not seen Gene "for over a year," but mentioned that he had previously "undergone surgery performed by a doctor in New York."

Feb. 8-9, 2025 – Multiple searches related to flu and COVID symptoms

Feb. 10, 2025 at 11:52 a.m. – "Flu and nosebleeds"

Feb. 10, 2025 at 11:53 a.m. – "COVID nosebleeds"

Feb. 10, 2025 at 1:15 p.m. – "Can COVID cause dizziness?"

Feb. 12, 2025 at 8:59 a.m. – "How long do the effects of hyperbaric oxygen therapy last"

Feb. 12, 2025 at 9:26 a.m. – "Cloudberry Health Santa Fe, New Mexico"

Additionally, Van Horn saw Betsy on Feb. 5, and remembered the late pianist discussing a recent car accident where she had "hit a median with her vehicle" and needed to visit a Toyota repair shop.

Betsy's final two search queries were on Feb. 12, including "How long do the effects of hyperbaric oxygen therapy last" at 8:59 a.m., and "Cloudberry Health Santa Fe, New Mexico" at 9:26 a.m.

"This data suggests that Betsy was actively researching medical conditions related to COVID-19 and flu-like symptoms in the days leading up to her death," the report stated.

Dog guarding Betsy's body

The Hackmans, and one of their dogs, were found dead in their home on Feb. 26. The couple had been married for more than 30 years.

In newly released video footage from the day authorities discovered Gene and Betsy's bodies, body camera footage revealed one of the Hackmans dogs protecting Betsy's body.

Bear and Nikita, the late couple's dogs, helped authorities find Gene and Betsy's bodies when officials arrived at their home in New Mexico.

Santa Fe Fire Chief Brian Moya explained the department immediately located Betsy in a bathroom after entering the front door of the New Mexico home. However, officials searched for nearly 30 minutes with no sign of Hackman.

Detectives initially described the couple's deaths as "suspicious enough in nature to require a thorough search and investigation," according to a search warrant affidavit obtained by Fox News Digital.

While paramedics and officers from the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Department searched the home, one of the couple's dogs kept running up to them. Authorities originally thought the dog wanted to play but later realized the pup was trying to help. One of Hackman and Betsy's dogs died, but two remained alive at the home and were able to roam through an open back door.

The deceased dog, Zinna, likely died from dehydration and starvation, according to the report, which specified the dog's stomach was empty.

Zinna's body was discovered in a crate that was in a closet about "10 to 15" feet away from where Betsy's body was found on the floor of the bathroom.

Betsy, a classical pianist, died of hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, according to New Mexico officials. Gene died from hypertensive atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, with Alzheimer's disease as a significant contributing factor.

Gene likely survived alone in the home for about a week, until he died around Feb. 18, which was the last time activity was recorded on his pacemaker . Authorities assumed this was his last day alive, as the Oscar winner's body was not discovered for nine more days.