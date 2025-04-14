'White Lotus' star claims SNL apologized after 'mean and unfunny' parody

"White Lotus" star Aimee Lou Wood says she received an apology from "Saturday Night Live" after the show aired a parody skit, "The White Potus," and mocked her appearance.

On Sunday, Wood took to her Instagram stories and claimed that the show had made contact to apologize, a rare move by the comedy show.

"I've had apologies from SNL," she wrote before sharing behind-the-scenes clips from Mike White's series.

During a pre-taped skit that aired Saturday, the show spoofed the Trump family, depicting them on vacation in Thailand with key players from the president's administration dropping in.

"SNL" host Jon Hamm played Robert Kennedy, Jr., but appeared to be dressed like Walton Goggins' "White Lotus" character, Rick, as he shared animated thoughts about the future with Wood's character, Chelsea, played by Sarah Sherman.

"I've been having these insane ideas, like what if we took all the fluoride out of the drinking water? What would that do to people's teeth?"

Sherman donned a long brunette wig and false, oversized teeth for her impression of Wood's character. "Fluoride? What's that?" she asked Rick.

Wood aired her grievances online in a series of Instagram stories posted Sunday morning.

"But whilst in honest mode – I did find the SNL thing mean and unfunny xo," she wrote before adding, "Felt righteous might delete later X."

Wood added, "So to conclude today's rant: @hbo - kind and supportive and never wronged me so leave them alone, @nbcsnl - mean."

She continued, "Such a shame cuz I had such a great time watching it a couple weeks ago. Yes, take the piss for sure – that's what the show is about - but there must be a cleverer, more nuanced, less cheap way?"

Wood posted a few replies from her direct messages. Fans noted that "SNL" was "clearly" mocking her "appearance/accent," to which Wood wrote, "At least get the accent right seriously. I respect accuracy even if it's mean."

"The White Lotus" star Walter Goggins praised the "SNL" team, and wrote, "Hahahahahhahaha Amazzzingggg" before sharing the sketch on his own Instagram account. "Smashing. Jon … I knew I was miscast."