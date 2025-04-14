Expand / Collapse search
'White Lotus' star claims SNL apologized after 'mean and unfunny' parody

Aimee Lou Wood's appearance was mocked on a recent episode of 'Saturday Night Live'

By Janelle Ash , Tracy Wright Fox News
Published
"White Lotus" star Aimee Lou Wood says she received an apology from "Saturday Night Live" after the show aired a parody skit, "The White Potus," and mocked her appearance.

On Sunday, Wood took to her Instagram stories and claimed that the show had made contact to apologize, a rare move by the comedy show. 

"I've had apologies from SNL," she wrote before sharing behind-the-scenes clips from Mike White's series.

‘WHITE LOTUS’ STAR SLAMS ‘SNL’ OVER ‘MEAN’ PARODY

Aime Lou Wood red carpet

"White Lotus" star Aimee Lou Wood said "SNL" apologized after their "The White Potus" parody. (Belinda Jiao/Getty Images)

During a pre-taped skit that aired Saturday, the show spoofed the Trump family, depicting them on vacation in Thailand with key players from the president's administration dropping in.

"SNL" host Jon Hamm played Robert Kennedy, Jr., but appeared to be dressed like Walton Goggins' "White Lotus" character, Rick, as he shared animated thoughts about the future with Wood's character, Chelsea, played by Sarah Sherman.

Aimee Lou Wood says SNL apologized.

"White Lotus" star Aimee Lou Wood claimed "SNL" apologized after joking about the actress. (Instagram: Aimee Lou Wood)

"I've had apologies from SNL."

— Aimee Lou Wood

"I've been having these insane ideas, like what if we took all the fluoride out of the drinking water? What would that do to people's teeth?"

Sarah Sherman impersonates Aimee Lou Wood on SNL

Sarah Sherman sported brunette hair and oversized teeth to play Chelsea in "The White Potus" sketch. (NBC)

Sherman donned a long brunette wig and false, oversized teeth for her impression of Wood's character. "Fluoride? What's that?" she asked Rick.

Wood aired her grievances online in a series of Instagram stories posted Sunday morning. 

Aime Lou Wood's Instagram story

Aimee Lou Wood said the "SNL" skit was "unfunny" on social media. (Aimee Lou Wood/Instagram)

"But whilst in honest mode – I did find the SNL thing mean and unfunny xo," she wrote before adding, "Felt righteous might delete later X."

Wood added, "So to conclude today's rant: @hbo - kind and supportive and never wronged me so leave them alone, @nbcsnl - mean."

She continued, "Such a shame cuz I had such a great time watching it a couple weeks ago. Yes, take the piss for sure – that's what the show is about - but there must be a cleverer, more nuanced, less cheap way?"

Aimee Lou Wood sports red strapless dress at The White Lotus premiere

Aimee Lou Wood called out "Saturday Night Live" for its "mean" portrayal of her "The White Lotus" character Chelsea. (Jeff Kravitz)

Wood posted a few replies from her direct messages. Fans noted that "SNL" was "clearly" mocking her "appearance/accent," to which Wood wrote, "At least get the accent right seriously. I respect accuracy even if it's mean."

"The White Lotus" star Walter Goggins praised the "SNL" team, and wrote, "Hahahahahhahaha Amazzzingggg" before sharing the sketch on his own Instagram account. "Smashing. Jon … I knew I was miscast."

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to janelle.ash@fox.com

