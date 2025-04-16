'Sixth Sense' star Haley Joel Osment arrested at California ski resort

"Sixth Sense" child star Haley Joel Osment was arrested for public intoxication and possession of an unidentified controlled substance in Mammoth Lakes, California.

Fox News Digital confirmed that Osment was in the chair two parking lot of the popular California ski resort.

He was booked and released on April 8. According to People, the Mono County district attorney will decide whether to prosecute the case.

HALEY JOEL OSMENT REVEALS HOW HE TRIED TO DODGE BEING RECOGNIZED IN PUBLIC AFTER CHILD STARDOM

This is not Osment's first run-in with the law.

Back in 2018, the police were called on Osment after he allegedly had a verbal argument at the McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas on Super Bowl Sunday.

"A passenger on the evening of Sunday, Feb. 4, missed their flight at Las Vegas McCarran International Airport," a representative for American Airlines told Page Six at the time. "As a courtesy, they were placed on standby for another flight Monday morning from Las Vegas. Due to the passenger’s behavior toward our team members on Monday morning, law enforcement was summoned to the gate. The passenger was upset we would not confirm him on a flight, after he missed his flight the previous evening."

In 2006, Osment was charged with misdemeanor drunk driving after getting into a car accident when he was 18, according to People. He pled no contest and was sentenced to three years of probation.

Last year, Osment revealed why he left the spotlight after being a prominent child actor.

"My parents used to say when I first started out in this industry, 'If it's ever not fun, you can quit tomorrow,'" Osment told E! News . "And when I got to be college age, I got to go off and study theater and really think hard about whether I wanted to do this as my career in life."

"The answer has always been yes at all these junctures," he explained. "It's still a job that I really enjoy, despite all the uncertainty and the difficulty of being able to plan your life three to six months out."

Osment chose to take a break from Hollywood in 2006 when he moved to New York City to attend NYU's Tisch School of the Arts.

"Those were pretty tense years in terms of how celebrity was in Los Angeles," Osment recalled. At the time, there was "this very predatory, aggressive kind of tabloid engagement with certain celebrities."

"I remember being very happy to not be making my home in Los Angeles at that time." — Haley Joel Osment

"I remember being very happy to not be making my home in Los Angeles at that time."

Osment took a years-long break after starring in "Home of the Giants," which filmed in 2005 but aired in 2007. He returned to the big screen with a role in the 2012 film "The Misadventures of the Dunderheads."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

In the years since, he has steadily worked on various movies, TV shows and video games.

The actor lived in New York City for 15 years before making his way back to Los Angeles, where the paparazzi culture had "mellowed out a bit."

"We're in a different era than we were," he told E! News.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Osment gained fame after starring in "Forrest Gump." He continued his career into adulthood and is most known for "The Sixth Sense," "Pay it Forward," "Secondhand Lions" and "A.I. Artificial Intelligence."

"When I came up in this industry, the Internet was around, but it wasn't so omnipresent that it is today," Osment explained. "So for younger actors today, I'm always really impressed with them being able to manage the TikTok-Instagram-social media landscape, because that's not something I ever really had to deal with at that age."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.