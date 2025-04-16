'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' star Michelle Trachtenberg's official cause of death revealed

Michelle Trachtenberg's official cause of death has been revealed as complications from diabetes, authorities confirmed on Wednesday.

The New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner confirmed to Fox News Digital that she died naturally of complications from diabetes mellitus, citing lab results.

The cause and manner of death was amended after a review of her laboratory test results.

Her cause of death had previously been listed as "undetermined."

MICHELLE TRACHTENBERG'S DEATH SHOCKS HOLLYWOOD

Her family said after her death they didn't want an autopsy, and the medical examiner's office agreed because foul play wasn't suspected.

The "Gossip Girl" star was found unresponsive in her Manhattan apartment on Feb. 26. She was 39 years old.

Trachtenberg began her career in Nickelodeon's "The Adventures of Pete and Pete." In 1996, she made her film debut, playing the title role in " Harriet the Spy ."

The actress moved on to star as Dawn Summers on "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" for three years. The series ran from 1997-2003.

Trachtenberg had met Sarah Michelle Gellar , the show's lead, while working on "All My Children" in 1994, and the two remained close before the actress joined "Buffy" in its fifth season.

"I had known Sarah since we worked together on 'All My Children,'" Trachtenberg previously told the BBC. "We worked together for about two and a half years, and we had kept in touch through the years when she moved to Hollywood and began building her career from that point."

Trachtenberg gained additional fame as Georgina Sparks on "Gossip Girl." She starred alongside Blake Lively, Leighton Meester, Ed Westwick, Chace Crawford and Penn Badgley on the hit drama series.

She also starred in "The Ice Princess" and "EuroTrip."

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright and Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.