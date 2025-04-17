Haley Joel Osment arrest footage released as actor is charged with cocaine possession, public intoxication

Haley Joel Osment was charged with cocaine possession and public intoxication after his arrest in Mammoth Lakes, California, on April 8, Fox News Digital has confirmed.

Osment, who was a prominent child actor, was charged with two misdemeanors, according to a Mono County press release. He is set to be arraigned in the Mammoth Lakes branch of the Mono County Superior Court on July 7.

In the arresting body camera footage, Osment could be heard repeatedly saying, "I'm being attacked" as officers placed handcuffs on him. When he was asked for his name, he responded, "I'm an American."

After officers placed Osment in a police car, resort employees explained that they were "concerned about his health," because he "couldn't take care of himself." They said he had ordered one drink at the bar but had seemed "so drunk he spilled it," so he was cut off, which was when he got "aggravated and argumentative."

In additional body cam footage taken during the hour-long drive from the resort to the local jail, Osment accused the officer of kidnapping him, calling him "a f---ing Nazi."

He later told the officer, "You'll wish you treated me nicer. Yes you will. I was decent to you." He proceeded to call the officer a Jewish slur.

The "Sixth Sense" star was initially arrested on suspicion of public intoxication and possession of an unidentified controlled substance in the chair two parking lot of the famed California ski resort.

In a statement released to People, Osment apologized, saying, "I’m absolutely horrified by my behavior. Had I known I used this disgraceful language in the throes of a blackout, I would have spoken up sooner. The past few months of loss and displacement have broken me down to a very low emotional place."

Osment is referring to the LA fires in January, during which he lost his home.

He added, "But that’s no excuse for using this disgusting word. From the bottom of my heart, I apologize to absolutely everyone that this hurts. What came out of my mouth was nonsensical garbage - I’ve let the Jewish community down and it devastates me. I don’t ask for anyone’s forgiveness, but I promise to atone for my terrible mistake."

This is not Osment's first run-in with the law.

Back in 2018, the police were called on Osment after he allegedly had a verbal argument at the McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas on Super Bowl Sunday.

"A passenger on the evening of Sunday, Feb. 4, missed their flight at Las Vegas McCarran International Airport," a representative for American Airlines told Page Six at the time. "As a courtesy, they were placed on standby for another flight Monday morning from Las Vegas. Due to the passenger’s behavior toward our team members on Monday morning, law enforcement was summoned to the gate. The passenger was upset we would not confirm him on a flight, after he missed his flight the previous evening."

In 2006, Osment was charged with misdemeanor drunk driving after getting into a car accident when he was 18, according to People. He pleaded no contest and was sentenced to three years of probation.

Last year, Osment revealed why he left the spotlight after being a prominent child actor.

"My parents used to say when I first started out in this industry, 'If it's ever not fun, you can quit tomorrow,'" Osment told E! News . "And when I got to be college age, I got to go off and study theater and really think hard about whether I wanted to do this as my career in life."

"The answer has always been yes at all these junctures," he explained. "It's still a job that I really enjoy, despite all the uncertainty and the difficulty of being able to plan your life three to six months out."

Osment chose to take a break from Hollywood in 2006 when he moved to New York City to attend NYU's Tisch School of the Arts.

"Those were pretty tense years in terms of how celebrity was in Los Angeles." — Haley Joel Osment

"Those were pretty tense years in terms of how celebrity was in Los Angeles," Osment recalled. At the time, there was "this very predatory, aggressive kind of tabloid engagement with certain celebrities."

"I remember being very happy to not be making my home in Los Angeles at that time."

Osment took a years-long break after starring in "Home of the Giants," which filmed in 2005 but aired in 2007. He returned to the big screen with a role in the 2012 film "The Misadventures of the Dunderheads."

In the years since, he has steadily worked on various movies, TV shows and video games.

He most recently appeared in Zoë Kravitz's "Blink Twice," which debuted in August.

Fox News Digital's Stephanie Giang-Paunon contributed to this report.