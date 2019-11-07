CMA Awards 2019: Here's what you need to know about country music's biggest night

The 53rd Annual CMA Awards are right around the corner.

The annual award show is set to take place on Wednesday, Nov. 13, with Carrie Underwood returning as host for the 12th year in a row. Joining Underwood will be country music legends Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton.

On hosting the awards show with McEntire and Parton, Underwood told Taste of Country that “It does not get bigger than that or better than that.” “I feel like the three of us love what we do so much, and we love country music, and it means something, I feel like, to have us up there on that stage kind of driving the bus for the evening and setting the tone."

DOLLY PARTON, REBA MCENTIRE REPLACE BRAD PAISLEY AT CMA AWARDS, JOIN CARRIE UNDERWOOD AS CO-HOST

Here is what you need to know about the biggest night in country music.

How can I watch the 2019 CMA Awards?

The CMA Awards will kick off on Wednesday, Nov. 13, on ABC at 8 p.m. ET.

Who is performing?

Garth Brooks and Blake Shelton are set to team up on stage, while Dierks Bentley, Sheryl Crow, Chris Janson and John Osborne will perform a tribute to Kris Kristofferson. Dolly Parton will hit the stage with For King & Country and Zach Williams.

Other performers include: Chris Stapleton, Lady Antebellum, Eric Church, Brothers Osborne, Kacey Musgraves, Halsey, Dan + Shay, Willie Nelson, Pink, Kelsea Ballerini, Miranda Lambert, Old Dominion and more.

CMAS WINNER KACEY MUSGRAVES BECOMES FIRST FEMALE IN FOUR YEARS TO TAKE HOME ALBUM OF THE YEAR AWARD

Who has the most nominations?

Maren Morris leads the pack with six nominations total, including album of the year, musical event of the year and female vocalist of the year.

Morris’ “Girl” is in the running for single of the year, song of the year and music video of the year.

MAREN MORRIS KNOWS SHE 'RUFFLES FEATHERS,' SPEAKS UP BECAUSE 'NOT MANY COUNTRY ARTISTS' DO

Who is nominated for Entertainer of the Year?

Garth Brooks, Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood, Eric Church and 2018 winner Keith Urban are in the running.

Who is nominated for New Artist?

Cody Johnson, Carly Pearce, Midland, Ashley McBryde and Morgan Wallen are nominated.

LIL NAS X COUNTRY-RAP SMASH 'OLD TOWN ROAD' DIVIDES CMA AWARDS VOTERS

Which songs were nominated for Music Video of the Year?

"Burning Man" by Dierks Bentley featuring Brothers Osborne, "Girl" by Maren Morris, "God's Country" by Blake Shelton, "Rainbow" by Kacey Musgraves and "Some of It" by Eric Church are in contention.

Which songs were nominated for Single of the Year?

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Burning Man" by Dierks Bentley featuring Brothers Osborne, "Girl" by Maren Morris, "God's Country" by Blake Shelton, “Millionaire” by Chris Stapleton and “Speechless” by Dan + Shay are looking to take home the single of the year award this year.