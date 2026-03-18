Joseph Duggar arrested for allegedly molesting 9-year-old girl during Florida vacation

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Joseph Garrett Duggar was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly molesting a 9-year-old girl years earlier.

The former "19 Kids and Counting" star was arrested and charged with molestation of a victim less than 12 years old and lewd and lascivious behavior conducted by a person 18 years or older, according to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office in Florida.

The alleged victim, now 14, told investigators during a forensic interview that the allegations happened while she was on a vacation to Panama City Beach in Florida with her family in 2020.

During the vacation, the former reality star allegedly asked the girl to sit on his lap, then he asked her to sit next to him and covered both of them with a blanket, the sheriff’s office said in a release.

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The office said "Duggar manipulated the victim’s underwear and grazed her genitals. Duggar would also continue to rub his hands on her thighs."

Duggar later apologized for what he allegedly did to the girl, and it stopped, officials said.

The girl’s father confronted Duggar about the crimes on Tuesday, the sheriff’s office said, adding that Duggar admitted what he had done to him and police.

Duggar, who lives in Arkansas, is awaiting extradition to Florida.

He was booked into jail in Washington County, Arkansas, according to People magazine.

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Duggar’s older brother, Josh Duggar, was convicted and sentenced to nearly 13 years in prison in 2022 for possessing child sex abuse material.

Josh is expected to remain in prison until 2032 after his appeal for a new trial failed in 2023.

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A federal jury in Arkansas found Josh, 38, guilty in December 2021 on charges related to the receipt of child pornography and possession of child pornography. He was sentenced in May 2022 to 151 months in prison. Duggar was later transferred from Washington County Jail in his home state of Arkansas to FCI Seagoville in Texas.

The allegations against Josh date to 2006 after a family friend sent a tip to authorities that he had allegedly molested four of his sisters. But the investigation ended because the statute of limitations had passed.

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The allegations reemerged in 2015, leading to the cancellation of "19 Kids and Counting." Josh apologized for marital infidelity and a pornography addiction at the time and sought treatment.

He is married to Anna Duggar, and they share seven children together.

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Joseph is also married with children.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Duggar family and the Bay County Sheriff’s Department for comment.