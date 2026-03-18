Uma Thurman reveals why she never lived in Los Angeles

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Uma Thurman built an A-list career without ever planting roots in Hollywood — and now the actress exclusively told InStyle that skipping Los Angeles may have cost her a deeper connection to the industry.

Despite cementing her status as both an A-list actress and an action star in "Kill Bill," Thurman made a choice to stay rooted in New York.

"I actually always wished I had moved to Los Angeles," she admitted during a cover interview.

At one point, the actress nearly made the move out west as her Hollywood career kept pulling her to California.

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"I even got an apartment there at one point because I was working there really frequently, and as soon as I signed the lease, I got pregnant with my daughter within, like, six weeks."

Instead of settling in Los Angeles, Thurman pivoted — choosing family over being close to Hollywood.

However, Thurman added that although the decision was practical, it came with trade-offs.

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"I never did time in Los Angeles, and because of that, I kind of never integrated into the community of my own profession, and I think that’s too bad," she continued.

Rather than building connections within Hollywood circles, Thurman found her sense of community elsewhere — much closer to home.

"I had more of a community with the other mothers at pick-up on 16th Street and Rutherford Place, and that’s OK. But I wish I’d had that chapter. I think I really would have liked it."

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Still, Thurman makes clear she doesn’t dwell on missed opportunities.

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"I think the choice to be happy is one that should be made, regardless of any conditions," she said.

Thurman was previously married to actor Ethan Hawke. The couple met while filming "Gattaca" in 1997.

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In 2004, Thurman filed for divorce from Hawke after being separated for several years. The couple married in 1998, and their divorce was finalized in 2005. The two share two children, Maya and Levon.

Thurman and Hawke have both moved on to new relationships after their divorce.

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Hawke married Ryan Shawhughes in 2008, and the couple shares two daughters, Clementine and Indiana.

Thurman dated Arpad Busson, and the pair became engaged in 2008 before splitting in 2009. The pair were off and on until breaking up for good in 2014. They welcomed their daughter, Luna, in 2012.