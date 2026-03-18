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Uma Thurman reveals why she never lived in Los Angeles

'Kill Bill' star admits staying in New York may have cost her deeper Hollywood connections

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
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Candace Cameron Bure explains why her family left LA Video

Candace Cameron Bure explains why her family left LA

Candace Cameron Bure shared the reason that her family moved out of Los Angeles. She explained that they "didnt feel safe anymore."

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Uma Thurman built an A-list career without ever planting roots in Hollywood — and now the actress exclusively told InStyle that skipping Los Angeles may have cost her a deeper connection to the industry.

Despite cementing her status as both an A-list actress and an action star in "Kill Bill," Thurman made a choice to stay rooted in New York.

"I actually always wished I had moved to Los Angeles," she admitted during a cover interview.

At one point, the actress nearly made the move out west as her Hollywood career kept pulling her to California.

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Uma Thurman stands confidently in front of a large floor-to-ceiling window overlooking a city street lined with mid-rise buildings

Uma Thurman admits staying in New York may have cost her deeper Hollywood connections. (Guy Aroch/InStyle )

"I even got an apartment there at one point because I was working there really frequently, and as soon as I signed the lease, I got pregnant with my daughter within, like, six weeks."

Instead of settling in Los Angeles, Thurman pivoted — choosing family over being close to Hollywood.

However, Thurman added that although the decision was practical, it came with trade-offs.

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Uma Thurman seated in a modern wooden armchair with black cushions, wearing a black oversized suit.

Uma Thurman almost moved to LA but says she got pregnant. (Guy Aroch/InStyle )

"I never did time in Los Angeles, and because of that, I kind of never integrated into the community of my own profession, and I think that’s too bad," she continued.

Rather than building connections within Hollywood circles, Thurman found her sense of community elsewhere — much closer to home.

"I had more of a community with the other mothers at pick-up on 16th Street and Rutherford Place, and that’s OK. But I wish I’d had that chapter. I think I really would have liked it."

Black-and-white close-up portrait of Uma Thurman smiling warmly, with long wavy blonde hair, on the cover of InStyle magazine.

Uma Thurman beams with a natural, radiant smile in a black-and-white portrait featured on the March 2026 cover of InStyle. (Guy Aroch/InStyle )

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Still, Thurman makes clear she doesn’t dwell on missed opportunities.

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Uma Thurman smiling

Actress Uma Thurman chose family over Hollywood proximity by remaining in New York. (Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Tom Ford)

"I think the choice to be happy is one that should be made, regardless of any conditions," she said.

Thurman was previously married to actor Ethan Hawke. The couple met while filming "Gattaca" in 1997.

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In 2004, Thurman filed for divorce from Hawke after being separated for several years. The couple married in 1998, and their divorce was finalized in 2005. The two share two children, Maya and Levon.

Thurman and Hawke have both moved on to new relationships after their divorce.

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Hawke married Ryan Shawhughes in 2008, and the couple shares two daughters, Clementine and Indiana.

Thurman dated Arpad Busson, and the pair became engaged in 2008 before splitting in 2009. The pair were off and on until breaking up for good in 2014. They welcomed their daughter, Luna, in 2012.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

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