Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

CMA Awards
Published

All of the winners at the 2018 Country Music Association Awards

Associated Press
Following his performance of "Never Comin' Down," Keith Urban took home the Entertainer of the Year award at the CMAs on Wednesday.

Following his performance of "Never Comin' Down," Keith Urban took home the Entertainer of the Year award at the CMAs on Wednesday. (AP)

Complete list of winners from the 2018 Country Music Association Awards, held Wednesday at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

— Entertainer of the year: Keith Urban

— Female vocalist of the year: Carrie Underwood

— Male vocalist of the year: Chris Stapleton

— New artist of the year: Luke Combs

— Album of the year: "Golden Hour," Kacey Musgraves

— Song of the year: "Broken Halos," Chris Stapleton

— Single of the year: "Broken Halos," Chris Stapleton

— Vocal duo of the year: Brothers Osborne

— Vocal group of the year: Old Dominion

— Musical event of the year: "Everything's Gonna Be Alright," David Lee Murphy and Kenny Chesney

— Music video of the year "Marry Me," Thomas Rhett

— Musician of the year: Mac McAnally (guitar)