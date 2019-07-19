The Highwomen's Maren Morris, Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby and Amanda Shires debut 'Redesigning Women'

The Highwomen are here.

Country singer-songwriters Maren Morris, Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby and Amanda Shires officially debuted as the group The Highwomen with the release of their first single, "Redesigning Women."

Along with the release of new tune from the female powerhouses, comes a debut music video featuring fellow country artists like Tanya Tucker, Lauren Alaina, Kassi Ashton, Wynonna Judd among others.

"'Redesigning Women' is the life most women are living today. We juggle so much in 24 hours and I wanted to write a song that reflected the goodness, the madness and the hilarity of it all," Hemy said of "Redesigning Women" in a press release.

"Anyone can be a Highwoman," Carlile shared. "It's about banding together, abandoning as much ego as humanly possible, holding one another up and amplifying other women every chance we get. Shoulder to shoulder. One push, one love."

The Highwomen also enlisted help from their fellow musicians and artists for the full self-titled album produced by David Cobb which comes out on September 6. Sheryl Crow lends her vocals while Jason Isbell plays both acoustic and electric guitar on the album. Miranda Lambert, Lori McKenna, Ray LaMontagne helped pen a few of the tunes.